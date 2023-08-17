Ansu Fati wants to leave Barcelona! Premier League clubs on alert as dismayed forward orders his entourage to find him a new club after losing Xavi's trust

Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati reportedly wants to leave the club after falling down the pecking order under Xavi.

Fati reportedly wants to leave Barcelona

Appeared for just 11 minutes against Getafe

Several English clubs likely to be interested

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish forward has been tipped to have a huge future at Barcelona but has fallen down the pecking order under coach Xavi. Indeed, AS reports that Fati has told his agent to seek out interest from other clubs - with several Premier League sides likely to be keen - after only appearing in the final 11 minutes of Barca's opening game of the season against Getafe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Mail states that the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal would all interested in signing the player, while AS states that Atletico Madrid are unlikely to be in the running despite having previously been linked with the 20-year-old. With Barcelona still in financial uncertainty, Fati could well be sold, with the player valued at around €50m(£43m/$54m) by the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: AS reports that Fati, whose contract with Barca doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, has lost Xavi's 'trust' and while he was determined to stay put and prove his worth, he has changed his mind following his lack of minutes in pre-season and in the opening-weekend draw with Getafe.

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ANSU FATI? It remains to be seen if he will leave Barcelona before the end of the transfer window. Barcelona play Cadiz on Sunday, and should Fati not been involved from the start in that game, it could be the final nail in the coffin in terms of his time with the Blaugrana.