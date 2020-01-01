Angry Leno screams at Maupay as Arsenal goalkeeper appears to suffer serious injury at Brighton

The German was furious with the Seagulls forward as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher

suffered yet another injury blow when goalkeeper Bernd Leno had to be carried off on a stretcher with what looked like a serious leg injury during the first half of Saturday's Premier League clash with , with the German appearing to blame Brighton striker Neal Maupay for the incident.

The 28-year-old screamed in agony when his right leg buckled underneath him after rushing out to claim a high ball on the edge of the penalty area.

His concerned team-mates quickly became aware of the seriousness of the injury and immediately called for the medical team to come onto the pitch.

After receiving extensive treatment, Leno was carried off the pitch on a stretcher but not before remonstrating with Maupay, who was in close proximity to the German as he competed for the high ball.

Replays showed Maupay had barged into Leno after the German had claimed the ball, which meant the Gunners number one was off-balance when he landed.

It is the second injury blow for Arsenal in as many matches after defender Pablo Mari suffered ankle ligament damage against Manchester City on Wednesday and was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

