Anders Dreyer named MLS Player of the Month after leading San Diego FC to top of Western Conference

The San Diego FC forward was voted the MLS Player of the Month for June 2025 after leading the expansion club to a perfect record

WHAT HAPPENED

Andres Dreyer dominated throughout June, recording three goal contributions in each of San Diego's three victories. The Danish attacker scored a brace and added an assist in a 4-2 win at Minnesota on June 15, before delivering a hat trick of assists in a crucial 5-3 victory at Vancouver on June 26 that catapulted San Diego into first place in the Western Conference. He capped off his remarkable month with a goal and two assists in San Diego's dramatic 3-2 win over FC Dallas on June 28. It has earned him the MLS Player of the Month award for June, winning the vote after an excellent month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Dreyer's exceptional performances have been instrumental in San Diego FC's historic inaugural season. His league-leading 23 goal contributions and 14 assists have propelled the expansion side to an unprecedented 39 points (12-3-5) through 20 matches, just one point behind the league-leading Philadelphia Union. Not only that, Dreyer has joined elite company by matching Lionel Messi as the only players since the start of last season to record at least three goal contributions in three consecutive matches.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following their excellent June, San Diego FC will look to continue their run of form when the expansion side faces the Houston Dynamo on July 5 at home. Following that, they’ll go on the road to face Chicago FC on June 12 and will then return to the Snapdragon Stadium to host Toronto FC on July 16.