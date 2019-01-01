‘Ancelotti should be interviewing Arsenal!’ – Gunners hero says ‘nobody knows what’s going on’ at Emirates Stadium

The search for a new permanent manager continues in north London, with Perry Groves saying an Italian coach should be dictating his terms for the role

Carlo Ancelotti “should be interviewing ”, not the other way around, says Perry Groves, with the Gunners’ ongoing search for a new manager suggesting that “nobody knows what’s going on” at Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery was relieved of his coaching duties in north London back on November 29 and no successor has been found as yet, despite links to several high-profile candidates, with Freddie Ljungberg still taking on caretaker duties.

Various names have been linked with a vacant post, with the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Massimiliano Allegri, Patrick Vieira, Nuno Espirito Santo and Mikel Arteta having all been mooted as potential targets.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Ancelotti has also been put in the frame after leaving his role at giants .

Arsenal cult hero Groves believes the Italian should already be in place at the Emirates, with his CV marking him out as the kind of candidate that could dictate terms rather than discuss them.

“Ancelotti should be interviewing Arsenal,” Groves told talkSPORT.

“Ancelotti should be saying to them: ‘What are you going to do for me? Are you going to back me?’

“The whole culture of the club needs to change. There’s a comfortableness and it needs someone to go in there and shake them up.

“I’d rather go for characters first over ability in the team. If you’ve got the characters you can coach them properly and get them disciplined and get them set up, rather than go for the talent and think, ‘I wonder if they fancy it today’.”

Ancelotti remains on the market for now, although he is being heavily linked with a move to , and Groves believes those calling the shots at Arsenal have no idea in which direction they want to take the club.

He added: “Nobody knows what’s going on… but it’s okay, we’re safe, because we’ve got a shortlist of 12 managers!

“You talk about David Dein [Arsenal’s former vice-chairman] – I don’t think there is anyone at the club who understands football.

“When you look at Spurs and when they sacked [Mauricio] Pochettino; trust me, they would have had [Jose] Mourinho lined up before they sacked Poch, that’s the way it works.

“Any massive organisation, if things aren’t going very well you should have two or three people who you’re going to straight away.

“When Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli, Arsenal should have called him and told him to get himself over here and take over the club.

“But then you hear there’s a transfer football committee where you’ve got to be interviewed by three people, then you go to the owners’ son… If you’re a top manager you wouldn’t bother doing three interviews!”