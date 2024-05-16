Almeria vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second-spot aspirants Barcelona are on the road against the already-relegated Almeria in Thursday's La Liga tie at the Power Horse Stadium.

The Blaugrana will aim to build on Monday's 2-0 win over Real Sociedad, while Almeria can only hope not to finish bottom of the table after suffering their 22nd loss of the season as La Union went down 3-2 at Real Betis last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Almeria vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST Venue: Power Horse Stadium

La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos - commercially known as Power Horse Stadium - in Almeria, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on Thursday, May 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Almeria vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV and Premier Sports 1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Almeria team news

Forward Largie Ramazani will serve the fourth game of his five-game ban, while midfielder Iddrisu Baba is a doubt on account of a niggle.

Defender Aleksandar Radovanovic is in contention after recovering from his setback, but Cesar Montes is also available after serving a one-match ban to partner Chumi at the heart of the defence.

Almeria possible XI: Maximiano; Pubill, Montes, Chumi, Langa; Edgar, Robertone; Romero, Viera, Embarba; Lozano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maximiano, Martinez, Marino Defenders: Montes, Gonzalez, Chumi, Radovanovic, Langa, Centellas, Pozo, Pubill Midfielders: Lopy, Robertone, Melero, Baba, Arribas, Viera, Romero, Embarba Forwards: Suarez, Kone, Baptistao, Lozano, Milonanovic

Barcelona team news

Gavi and Frenkie de Jong remain sidelined with knee and ankle injuries, respectively, while Ronald Araujo is a doubt after missing the Sociedad win.

Despite returning to training following his recovery from a hamstring injury, it is unlikely to see Alejandro Balde in action against Almeria.

Ilkay Gundogan is suspended on account of a milestone booking last time out, so Fermin Lopez could deputise in midfield, with Robert Lewandowski continuing to battle for the Golden Boot.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, Fermin; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, Roberto, Fermin Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Almeria and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 20, 2023 Barcelona 3-2 Almeria La Liga February 26, 2023 Almeria 1-0 Barcelona La Liga November 5, 2022 Barcelona 2-0 Almeria La Liga April 8, 2015 Barcelona 4-0 Almeria La Liga November 8, 2014 Almeria 1-2 Barcelona La Liga

Useful links