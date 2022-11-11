Almazan vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Almazan against Atletico Madrid in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Atletico Madrid will travel to Soria to take on Almazan in a Copa del Rey fixture on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's side are struggling in La Liga as they have lost two of their last three matches. Their European sojourn has also come to a premature end after they finished fourth in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentine manager will give his all to win the match so that his side can sign off on a winning note heading into the World Cup break. They have clinched the trophy on 10 occasions and in 2012-13 they last won the cup competition after beating Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Almazan is a fifth-tier Spanish club. They head into this fixture on the back of a five-match unbeaten run and will try to restrict Atletico by putting their best foot forward.

GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Almazan vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Almazan vs Atletico Madrid Date: November 12, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00 pm BST / 4:00 pm ET / 2:30 am IST Venue: Estadio Los Pajaritos

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

The match is not available in the UK and India.

Country TV channel Live stream US NA ESPN+ UK NA NA India NA NA

Almazan team news & squad

Almazan have a fully-fit squad as they head into this fixture. Edipo Rodriguez has scored four goals this season and is likely to lead the attack along with Daniel Iraola.

Diego Rojas likes to play with a back four which should comprise of Victor Moreno, Diego Mateo, Anto and Rafael Checa.

Almazan predicted XI: Gonzalez; Checa, Anto, Mateo, Moreno; Khalifa, D Martinez, Elvira, Albitre; Iraola, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeeper Marquez, Gonzalez Defenders Pablo, Moreno, Ciria, Miranda, Mateo, Checa, Diez. Midfielders Losilla, Albitre, Abadiano, Sanchez, Plaza, Martinez, Khalifa, Elvira, Lapena. Forwards Rodriguez, Iraola, Opara.

Atletico Madrid team news & squad

Atletico have managed to get all the players on the roster fit ahead of this match. Joao Felix and Jose Gimenez are also available for selection after serving their suspensions midweek. But they are unlikely to start to avoid any potential injury before the World Cup.

Thomas Lemar is fit and should feature alongside Koke and Saul Niguez in midfield. While, Carlos Martin, Matheus Cunha, and Angel Correa should form the front three.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Grbic; Diez, Hermoso, Gimenez, Reguilon; Koke, Saul, Lemar; Martin, Cunha, Correa