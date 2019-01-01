Allegri: I'm happy Sturaro scored against Juve

The midfielder has suffered greatly with injuries in recent times and his former boss was pleased to see him return to action with a goal

boss Massimiliano Allegri said he was 'happy' that Stefano Sturaro scored against his parent club in Genoa's 2-0 victory on Sunday.

Sturaro left Juve on loan in January but has only just made is Grifone debut after spending over six months out of action with a heel bone injury.

And a fine debut it was, with the 26-year-old taking only two minutes to find the net after being introduced as Darko Lazovic's replacement on 70 minutes.

Veteran striker Goran Pandev then added a second less than ten minutes later to condemn the Bianconeri to their first defeat of the Serie A season.

Allegri, however, reserved his praise for Sturaro, telling DAZN : “I am actually happy for Stefano, because if anyone had to score against us, I'm glad it was Sturaro.

“He's a lovely guy and suffered so much, out of action for practically a year with that injury, so he deserves it.”

Juve were without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday, with Allegri having opted to rest his star striker ahead of the end-of-season run-in, and the former boss was hoping for a far better performance from the rest of his squad.

“I expected a different Juventus. We did not put in a good performance, we made some mistakes and then the first goal came out of nowhere.

“Much like the defeat to , however, we picked the right time to lose, because it's just before the break for international duty, so we have time to unplug and rest.

“Inevitably, the effort we put in against [in the ] on Tuesday night weighed on us. We ran some risks in the first half but did better after the break.

“Once we seemed to be in control, that's when he conceded and the game changed. You can't play every game to the best of your abilities. I think, if anything, this defeat can do us good and wake us up.

“We thought that we'd already won the Scudetto, but that is not the case. We need another five wins and must now hope that drop some points.

“It's impossible to win every game, I've said that since the start, so no need to make a drama out of it. We've played 28 games, won 24 and drawn three. That's not bad”