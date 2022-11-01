Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri tried to find positives amid Champions League failure by praising the Europa League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus have underwhelmed this season, but as long as they match or better Maccabi Haifa's result on Wednesday, they will drop down to the Europa League. Allegri played up the importance of remaining in Europe, even if it isn't in the top competition, as it could present the club the chance to find a silver lining in a miserable season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have to try to go to the Europa League, it's a beautiful and important competition," Allegri said. "And it's still Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In addition to their Champions League failure, Juventus are in seventh place in Serie A. Their defensive brand of football has attracted severe criticism of Allegri, who has thus far struggled to return the Turin team to the heights they enjoyed in the 2010s.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Juventus must play Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday while keeping an eye on what happens in Maccabi Haifa's game against Benfica.