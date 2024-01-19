Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Burkina Faso, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two-time champions Algeria will be looking to win their first game at the Africa Cup of Nations since beating Senegal in the 2019 final when they take on Burkina Faso at Stade de la Paix on Saturday in the second round of group games.

The Desert Warriors have had a torrid last couple of years. They were one of the standout teams in world football in late 2021 before being dumped out at the group stage in the 2021 AFCON and then failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. And Djamel Belmadi's side are at risk of facing yet another shock group stage exit after they were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Angola in their Group D opener.

Group D toppers Burkina Faso will look to pounce on Algeria's recent woes in Bouake on Saturday. Having reached at least the semi-finals in three of their last four AFCON appearances, the Stallions edged past Mauritania 1-0 in their opener thanks to a 96th-minute match-winning penalty from Bertrand Traore.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso kick-off time

Algeria vs Burkina Faso kick-off time

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm GMT Venue: Stade de la Paix

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Burkina Faso will be played at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT on Saturday, January 20, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch live through Sky Sports Premier League.

Fans unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Algeria team news

Following Algeria's lacklustre performance in their first game, head coach Djamel Belmadi has some selection dilemmas for this crucial game. Veteran forwards Islam Slimani and Sofiane Feghouli could be pushed into the starting lineup.

However, Baghdah Bounedjah's goal in that opening match is likely to mean that he keeps his place in attack alongside Riyad Mahrez for this one.

Algeria possible XI: Mandrea; Atal, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Bennacer; Mahrez, Feghouli, Slimani; Bounedjah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mandrea, Mbolhi, Benbot Defenders: Atal, Bensebaini, Mandi, Ait Nouri, Guitoun, Belaid, Larouci, Touba, Tougai Midfielders: Feghouli, Bentaleb, Bennacer, Boudaoui, Chaibi, Aouar, Zerrouki Forwards: Mahrez, Amoura, Belaili, Bounedjah, Gouri, Ounas, Slimani

Burkina Faso team news

Bournemouth wide-man Dango Ouattara was absent from the squad for Burkina Faso's narrow defeat of Mauritania on Tuesday afternoon due to an ankle issue. Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns for the Burkinabe's side. Bertrand Traore scored the only goal off the bench last time out, so the Aston Villa winger will hope for a return to the starting XI here.

Burkina Faso possible XI: Koffi; Kabore, Dayo, E.Tapsoba, Yago; Guira, Toure; A.Tapsoba, Ki, Badolo; Konate

Position Players Goalkeepers: H. Konate, Koffi, Nikiema, Koula Defenders: Guiebre, Nagalo, Djiga, Kabore, E. Tapsoba, Dayo, Nouma, Yago Midfielders: Banse, Ki, Ouedraogo, Sangare, Toure, Guira, Salou Forwards: Ouattara, Badolo, Traore, Bangre, M. Konate, A. Tapsoba, Bande

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/16/21 Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso World Cup Qualification CAF 08/09/21 Burkina Faso 1-1 Algeria World Cup Qualification CAF 11/19/13 Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso World Cup Qualification CAF 12/10/13 Burkina Faso 3-2 Algeria World Cup Qualification CAF 02/06/13 Algeria 2-0 Burkina Faso Int. Friendly Games

