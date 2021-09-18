Alexander-Arnold's absence for Liverpool explained as Milner fills in at right-back against Crystal Palace

The England international misses out on a meeting with the Eagles after being forced to pull out of Jurgen Klopp's plans

Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence from Liverpool's squad against Crystal Palace has been explained, with the Reds full-back ruled out through illness.

The 22-year-old has been denied the opportunity to form part of Jurgen Klopp's plans against the Eagles at Anfield as he takes in an enforced spell on the sidelines.

Liverpool have confirmed that Alexander-Arnold is not suffering with Covid-19, but he cannot line up in Premier League action as he feels under the weather.

With Alexander-Arnold missing out, the versatile James Milner has been asked to fill in at right-back.

Klopp said ahead of kick-off regarding the tweaks made to his side: "Trent was not planned. Trent woke up this morning and felt unwell. We just had to send him home.

"It's all fine, it's not Covid. We tested everything but he didn't feel well.

"We need to make changes but we need rhythm as well, that's why there are not too many changes in midfield. We need all the energy we can get."

Andy Robertson is another notable absentee for Liverpool in the full-back berths, with the Scot being rotated out as Kostas Tsimikas steps back in.

The Reds were in midweek Champions League action against AC Milan, when Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara all started on the bench.

They come back in against Palace, with summer signing Ibrahima Konate also making his debut at the heart of Klopp's back four.

Senegalese star Mane is one goal away from reaching 100 for Liverpool, while Mohamed Salah needs only two more to hit a century for the Reds in the English top flight.

