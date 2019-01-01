Alexander-Arnold dreaming of Liverpool captaincy

The 21-year-old has spent 15 years with his boyhood club and hopes to become the leader for Jurgen Klopp's team

right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold says it is his dream to captain the club in the future.

The 21-year-old joined his boyhood club’s youth academy at the age of six and rose through the system before breaking into the first-team three years ago.

Now an established first-team player, the international has already made 99 appearances for the Reds and played a key role in their success last season.

And Alexander-Arnold hopes his stature keeps growing as he sets his sights on the captain’s armband.

"I am not shy in saying that [the captaincy] is a dream for me,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Whether it comes true or not is not up to me; I don't pick who is captain. But that is something I would love to do one day. Captaining Liverpool is something I have always dreamed of and it is something that motivates me.

"I have always been a Liverpool player, Liverpool has always been my home. I have never thought about changing clubs.

"I always thought Liverpool was destined to be my club. When I grew up, the dream was always to play for Liverpool. Now I am living the dream and I can't see that changing."

Alexander-Arnold was part of the England squad that saw their 6-0 win over Bulgaria in qualifying marred by racist abuse from the home fans.

Although the full-back was not on the field, he admits the abuse was hard for the players to deal with and is proud of their response.

"It was difficult, it was tough," he added. "Personally I had never faced it before.

“We got told there was the potential of it happening and we got told we had to follow certain procedures and that is what we did. The team handled it very well.

"We want to play football, win games and do our country proud. To face something like that is massively disappointing and something that should not be happening in this day and age.

“It is embarrassing.

"But these sort of things happen and you need to get your head round them and come out as the bigger people. That is what we did."

While he has become a consistent and mature performer for Liverpool and fighting for a place in the England squad, the defender says he was very different during his time in the academy.

"When I was making mistakes, I was a sore loser. My reaction wasn't right. If I made a mistake, I would be out of the game for a minute or two," he said. "If I lost at the end of training, I would kick balls away, make a bad tackle, but I realised that wasn't the right way.

"Alex Inglethorpe, the first coach who stood up against me, told me that would hold me back and it was something we worked on for one season to make sure it stopped happening.

"It would eat me up a lot - but after you calmed down, you would realise how bad you have been; how it is not OK to treat people like that. It is about working hard, using your mentality as a positive and motivation."