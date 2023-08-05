'No sugarcoating it' - Alex Morgan demands USWNT improvement ahead of last 16 tie against Sweden at Women's World Cup

USWNT star Alex Morgan has admitted that her team need to improve ahead of their last 16 clash against Sweden on Sunday.

Morgan insists USWNT must improve

Says they were "lucky" against Portugal

Face Sweden in knockout round

WHAT HAPPENED? Morgan's side almost missed out on a place in the knockout stages altogether, with the team failing to convince during a 0-0 draw with Portugal and a 1-1 draw with group winners Netherlands. Ahead of their last 16 tie against Sweden, Morgan has admitted that serious improvements need to be made if they are to advance to the quarter-finals.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There's no sugarcoating it, we had a bad game against Portugal," Morgan said at a press conference. "We are lucky. We have moved on from that and are looking forward to this match. We've prepared every second we possibly could in creating the most chances, on limiting [Sweden] in chances, and I feel very motivated for the match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It will be a stern test against Sweden, who narrowly missed out on the 2019 World Cup final — in which USA beat Netherlands 2-0 — and who face USWNT having topped Group G with a maximum nine points. Despite having 121 goals in 210 appearances for the USWNT, Morgan hasn't yet scored in this tournament and will need to be on fine form if her side are to get a result.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USWNT? Morgan and Co. were recently fired a warning shot by Sweden defender Nathalie Bjorn, who told reporters: "We'll make sure we knock out the USWNT" in a fierce pre-match press conference. Fighting talk from the Swedes, who come into tomorrow's match full of confidence.