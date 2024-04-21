Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be desperate to bounce back from their underwhelming Champions League quarter-final exit when they resume their La Liga campaign on the road to Alaves on Sunday evening.

Diego Simeone's troops threw a first-leg lead away to exit at the hands of Dortmund after losing 4-2 in the second leg and therefore 5-4 on aggregate.

They are currently fourth in the Spanish top flight, holding the final Champions League place. The Rojiblancos sit four points clear of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao and will be keen to open up the gap when they take on an Alaves side who are sitting 14th, seven points above the relegation zone.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 21 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Estadio Mendizorroza

La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Mendizorrotza or Mendizorroza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Sunday, April 21, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the United Kingdom. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates

Team news & squads

Deportivo Alaves team news

Aleksandar Sedlar is sidelined as he continues to work his way back from an ACL injury that has kept him out throughout the season, but Alaves have no new injury concerns to report here as they look to bounce back from their underwhelming 2-0 defeat to Granada last weekend.

Alaves possible XI: Sivera; Gorosabel, Tenaglia, Marin, Duarte; Guevara, Blanco; Rebbach, Panichelli, Sola; Omorodion

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sivera, Owono, Rodriguez Defenders: Abqar, Marin, Lopez, Duarte, Sola, Tenaglia, Alvarez Midfielders: Blanco, Benavidez, Guevara, Guridi, Hagi, Rioja, Alkain, Vicente Forwards: Omorodion, Simeone, Garcia, Rebbach, Panichelli

Atletico Madrid team news

Memphis Depay, Marcos Paulo and Thomas Lemar remain long-term injury absentees for Atletico Madrid, while Marcos Llorente is suspended having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Girona last time out.

Pablo Barrios was suspended for the team's previous league game, but he will be back in contention for this one.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Barrios, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Correa, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/10/23 Atlético Madrid 2-1 Deportivo Alavés LaLiga 03/04/22 Atlético Madrid 4-1 Deportivo Alavés LaLiga 25/09/21 Deportivo Alavés 1-0 Atlético Madrid LaLiga 21/03/21 Atlético Madrid 1-0 Deportivo Alavés LaLiga 03/01/21 Deportivo Alavés 1-2 Atlético Madrid LaLiga

