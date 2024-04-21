Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid will be desperate to bounce back from their underwhelming Champions League quarter-final exit when they resume their La Liga campaign on the road to Alaves on Sunday evening.
Diego Simeone's troops threw a first-leg lead away to exit at the hands of Dortmund after losing 4-2 in the second leg and therefore 5-4 on aggregate.
They are currently fourth in the Spanish top flight, holding the final Champions League place. The Rojiblancos sit four points clear of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao and will be keen to open up the gap when they take on an Alaves side who are sitting 14th, seven points above the relegation zone.
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, April 21 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Estadio Mendizorroza
La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Mendizorrotza or Mendizorroza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Sunday, April 21, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the United Kingdom. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates
Team news & squads
Deportivo Alaves team news
Aleksandar Sedlar is sidelined as he continues to work his way back from an ACL injury that has kept him out throughout the season, but Alaves have no new injury concerns to report here as they look to bounce back from their underwhelming 2-0 defeat to Granada last weekend.
Alaves possible XI: Sivera; Gorosabel, Tenaglia, Marin, Duarte; Guevara, Blanco; Rebbach, Panichelli, Sola; Omorodion
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sivera, Owono, Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Abqar, Marin, Lopez, Duarte, Sola, Tenaglia, Alvarez
|Midfielders:
|Blanco, Benavidez, Guevara, Guridi, Hagi, Rioja, Alkain, Vicente
|Forwards:
|Omorodion, Simeone, Garcia, Rebbach, Panichelli
Atletico Madrid team news
Memphis Depay, Marcos Paulo and Thomas Lemar remain long-term injury absentees for Atletico Madrid, while Marcos Llorente is suspended having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Girona last time out.
Pablo Barrios was suspended for the team's previous league game, but he will be back in contention for this one.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Barrios, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Correa, Griezmann
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/10/23
|Atlético Madrid 2-1 Deportivo Alavés
|LaLiga
|03/04/22
|Atlético Madrid 4-1 Deportivo Alavés
|LaLiga
|25/09/21
|Deportivo Alavés 1-0 Atlético Madrid
|LaLiga
|21/03/21
|Atlético Madrid 1-0 Deportivo Alavés
|LaLiga
|03/01/21
|Deportivo Alavés 1-2 Atlético Madrid
|LaLiga