This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Rodrigo De Paul Atletico MadridGOAL/Getty
LaLiga
team-logo
Estadio Mendizorroza
team-logo
WATCH ON PREMIER SPORTS
Abhinav Sharma

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

LaLigaDeportivo Alaves vs Atletico MadridDeportivo AlavesAtletico Madrid

How to watch La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be desperate to bounce back from their underwhelming Champions League quarter-final exit when they resume their La Liga campaign on the road to Alaves on Sunday evening.

Diego Simeone's troops threw a first-leg lead away to exit at the hands of Dortmund after losing 4-2 in the second leg and therefore 5-4 on aggregate.

They are currently fourth in the Spanish top flight, holding the final Champions League place. The Rojiblancos sit four points clear of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao and will be keen to open up the gap when they take on an Alaves side who are sitting 14th, seven points above the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date:Sunday, April 21 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm BST
Venue:Estadio Mendizorroza

La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Mendizorrotza or Mendizorroza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Sunday, April 21, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 1Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

The game will be available to watch live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the United Kingdom. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Deportivo Alaves team news

Aleksandar Sedlar is sidelined as he continues to work his way back from an ACL injury that has kept him out throughout the season, but Alaves have no new injury concerns to report here as they look to bounce back from their underwhelming 2-0 defeat to Granada last weekend.

Alaves possible XI: Sivera; Gorosabel, Tenaglia, Marin, Duarte; Guevara, Blanco; Rebbach, Panichelli, Sola; Omorodion

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sivera, Owono, Rodriguez
Defenders:Abqar, Marin, Lopez, Duarte, Sola, Tenaglia, Alvarez
Midfielders:Blanco, Benavidez, Guevara, Guridi, Hagi, Rioja, Alkain, Vicente
Forwards:Omorodion, Simeone, Garcia, Rebbach, Panichelli

Atletico Madrid team news

Memphis Depay, Marcos Paulo and Thomas Lemar remain long-term injury absentees for Atletico Madrid, while Marcos Llorente is suspended having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Girona last time out.

Pablo Barrios was suspended for the team's previous league game, but he will be back in contention for this one.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Barrios, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Correa, Griezmann

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Grbic
Defenders:Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina
Midfielders:De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino
Forwards:Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30/10/23Atlético Madrid 2-1 Deportivo AlavésLaLiga
03/04/22Atlético Madrid 4-1 Deportivo AlavésLaLiga
25/09/21Deportivo Alavés 1-0 Atlético MadridLaLiga
21/03/21Atlético Madrid 1-0 Deportivo AlavésLaLiga
03/01/21Deportivo Alavés 1-2 Atlético MadridLaLiga

Useful links

Advertisement