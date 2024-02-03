Alaves vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Alaves and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a chance to go third, even if it means temporarily, Barcelona will take on Alaves in Saturday's La Liga tie at Mendizorroza.

Xavi's men can leapfrog Atletico Madrid if they can register back-to-back wins after beating Osasuna by a solitary goal in the mid-week, while Alaves aim for their fourth straight league win after a 3-0 victory at Almeria.

Alaves vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Mendizorroza

La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona will be played at the Mendizorrotza or Mendizorroza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, February 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Alaves vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Alaves team news

Defender Aleksandar Sedlar is out injured with a knee problem, while Andoni Gorosabel faces a one-match ban on account of accumulation of yellow cards.

Nahuel Tenaglia can start in place of Gorosabel for Barca's visit, with Atletico Madrid loanee Samu Omorodion continuing to lead the attack.

Alaves possible XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Marin, Duarte, Lopez; Blanco, Guevara; Vicente, Guridi, Rioja; Omorodion.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sivera, Owono, Rodriguez Defenders: Abqar, Marin, Lopez, Duarte, Sola, Tenaglia, Alvarez Midfielders: Blanco, Benavidez, Guevara, Guridi, Hagi, Rioja, Alkain, Vicente Forwards: Omorodion, Simeone, Garcia, Rebbach, Panichelli

Barcelona team news

As Ferran Torres sustained a thigh injury in the Osasuna win, he joins the lot of Joao Felix, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Raphinha, Marcos Alonso, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the treatment room.

Fermin Lopez may get the nod ahead of Vitor Roque in place of Torres in attack, while Andreas Christensen is likely to earn a start at the back.

Meanwhile, Inigo Martinez could make the squad after recovering from a muscle problem.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Cancelo; Gundogan, Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cancelo Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Lewandowski, Yamal, Roque

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 12, 2023 Barcelona 2-1 Alaves La Liga January 23, 2022 Alaves 0-1 Barcelona La Liga October 30, 2021 Barcelona 1-1 Alaves La Liga February 13, 2021 Barcelona 5-1 Alaves La Liga October 31, 2020 Alaves 1-1 Barcelona La Liga

