Alaves vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

With a chance to go third, even if it means temporarily, Barcelona will take on Alaves in Saturday's La Liga tie at Mendizorroza.
Xavi's men can leapfrog Atletico Madrid if they can register back-to-back wins after beating Osasuna by a solitary goal in the mid-week, while Alaves aim for their fourth straight league win after a 3-0 victory at Almeria.
Alaves vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Mendizorroza
La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona will be played at the Mendizorrotza or Mendizorroza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, February 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Alaves vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Alaves team news
Defender Aleksandar Sedlar is out injured with a knee problem, while Andoni Gorosabel faces a one-match ban on account of accumulation of yellow cards.
Nahuel Tenaglia can start in place of Gorosabel for Barca's visit, with Atletico Madrid loanee Samu Omorodion continuing to lead the attack.
Alaves possible XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Marin, Duarte, Lopez; Blanco, Guevara; Vicente, Guridi, Rioja; Omorodion.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sivera, Owono, Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Abqar, Marin, Lopez, Duarte, Sola, Tenaglia, Alvarez
|Midfielders:
|Blanco, Benavidez, Guevara, Guridi, Hagi, Rioja, Alkain, Vicente
|Forwards:
|Omorodion, Simeone, Garcia, Rebbach, Panichelli
Barcelona team news
As Ferran Torres sustained a thigh injury in the Osasuna win, he joins the lot of Joao Felix, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Raphinha, Marcos Alonso, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the treatment room.
Fermin Lopez may get the nod ahead of Vitor Roque in place of Torres in attack, while Andreas Christensen is likely to earn a start at the back.
Meanwhile, Inigo Martinez could make the squad after recovering from a muscle problem.
Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Cancelo; Gundogan, Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cancelo
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez
|Forwards:
|Lewandowski, Yamal, Roque
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 12, 2023
|Barcelona 2-1 Alaves
|La Liga
|January 23, 2022
|Alaves 0-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|October 30, 2021
|Barcelona 1-1 Alaves
|La Liga
|February 13, 2021
|Barcelona 5-1 Alaves
|La Liga
|October 31, 2020
|Alaves 1-1 Barcelona
|La Liga