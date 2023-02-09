Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action

Where to watch the Saudi Pro League game between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr are set to take on Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

The former Manchester United star scored his first goal in an Al-Nassr shirt last week deep in stoppage time to help rescue a point against Al-Fateh. Al-Nassr are currently at the top of the Saudi League with 34 points from 15 matches and will hope to extend the lead further with a win. Moreover, they have an impressive recent record against Al Wehda and have won 14 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams.

Meanwhile, Al-Wehda head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 loss to Al-Fayha. It was their third defeat in the last five games. However, they will hope to turn things around at home with the support of their fans.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr date & kick-off time

Game: Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Date: February 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET / 11:00pm IST Venue: King Abdul Aziz Stadium

Where to watch Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr on TV & live stream online

The game is being streamed live online through Sky Sports Football on YouTube in the United Kingdom. It is not being broadcast live on TV in the United States. Indian fans can stream it live on Sony Liv.

Moreover, the SSC (Saudi Sports Company) has occasionally been live-streaming Al Nassr matches in English via its Twitter channel.

International fans can stream Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup games live online with a subscription to Shahid. Highlights of the game will be available on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as on their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

See more about where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Shahid UK N/A Sky Sports Football YouTube India N/A Shahid, Sony Liv

Al-Nassr squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Rossi Defenders S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Lajami Midfielders Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov Forwards Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Al-Nassr and will look to add to his goal tally after scoring against Al-Fateh. Talisca was sent off last time out against Al-Fateh so is suspended.

Goalkeeper David Ospina remains out of action with an elbow injury and Augustin Rossi will continue to replace him in between the sticks.

Al-Nassr possible lineup: Rossi; Lajami, Gonzalez, Al-Amri; Masharipov, S. Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Gustavo, Ghareeb; Yahya, Ronaldo.

Al-Wehda squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Munir, Al-Husseini, Attieh, Al-Araf, Atallah. Defenders Botia, Duarte, Makki, Ouattara, Al-Rashidi, Al-Hafith, Hamza, Al-Harbi, Bilal, F. Al-Jayzani, Al-Bukhari, Al-Hajri, H. Al-Jayzani, Al-Otaibe, Kurdi. Midfielders Noor, Anselmo, Bakshween, Al-Qarni, Fajr, Al-Hajji, Al-Qahtani, Al-Sawadi. Forwards Al-Bishi, Rodrigues, Al-Eisa, Akouz, Yoda, Naji, Al-Otaibi, Beauguel, Asiri, Al-Ghamdi.

Jose Luis Sierra has no fresh injury concerns ahead of this match. Anselmo is the key player for the hosts in midfield along with Gerson Rodrigues in attack.

Al-Wehda possible lineup: Attieh, Kurdi, Makki, F.Alijayzani, Hawsawi; Yoda, Al-Harbi, Anselmo, Al-Otaibi, Rodrigues, Al-Ghamdi.