How to watch today's Al Shorta vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Shorta and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saudi Pro League powerhouses Al-Nassr will lock horns with Iraqi football side Al-Shorta in their AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 opener at the Al-Madina Stadium in Baghdad.

Al Shorta enjoyed a stellar season last year, securing the domestic double under former coach Momen Soliman, who departed the club over the summer.

Now, the Iraqi champions face Al Nassr in the opening fixture of the AFC Champions League Elite West group stage.

This round will see Al Shorta play eight matches, four at home and four away. To progress to the knockout stages, they'll need to finish in the top eight positions.

On the other hand, Al Nassr, despite their big-name signings, have struggled to make an impact this season. While still unbeaten in the league, Luis Castro's men currently sit in sixth place after three matchdays, adding pressure on the coach to deliver better results.

The Knights of Najd now shift their attention to the AFC Champions League Elite, with the new format promising more games during the group phase. Al Nassr will be looking to make their mark on this stage after a lukewarm start to their domestic campaign.

How to watch Al Shorta vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the AFC Champions League match will be available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV.

Al Shorta vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue: Al-Madina International Stadium

The match will be played at the Al-Madina International Stadium on Monday, September 16, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Shorta team news

Al Shorta have a fully fit squad to pick from.

Senegalese international Idrissa Niang has emerged as one of the important players in the side after playing a crucial role in achieving the double last season.

⁠Al Shorta predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Fadhil; Jasim, Hashem, Younis, Yahya; Khudhair, Niang, Coumbassa, Farhan; Saleh; Al-Mawas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Basil, Karim, Khaleel Defenders: Benlamri, Yahya, Younus, Hashem, Bindjeme, Sabah, Matrook, Jasem, Ali, Shehab, Ahmed, Yahya Midfielders: Mawas, Youssef, Amin, Coumbassa, Subaihawi, Moumouni, Niang, Mazhar, Jassim, Adel, Shaway, Falih Forwards: Ali, Zrayq, Ali, Farhan, Dawood, Shakir, Zero, Sadeq, Esquerdinha, Falih, Mohammed, Alawadi, Altajeen

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr have a key concern heading into this clash, as Sami Al-Najei remains doubtful after recently recovering from a knee injury. Under increasing pressure, Luis Castro is expected to field a strong starting lineup, although we might see some players rotated during the match.

Meanwhile, skipper Cristiano Ronaldo will not be making the trip to Iraq to face Al-Shorta. The Portuguese star, who surpassed the 900 career goals mark during the international break, has been diagnosed with a viral infection and has been advised to rest in Riyadh. Sadio Mane will spearhead the attack in Ronaldo's absence.

Al Nassr predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bento; Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Al Najdi; Otavio, Brozovic; Ghareeb, Talisca, Yahya; Mane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bukhari, Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Telles, Laporte, Aman, Qasheesh, Lajami Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Najei, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Brozovic, Talisca Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer, Haqawi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/08/2023 Al-Shorta 0-1 Al-Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup

