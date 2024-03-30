Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal will look to extend their impressive Saudi Pro League form when they travel across Riyadh to face Al-Shabab on Saturday evening.

The hosts have pulled clear from the chasing pack in the Saudi top-flight standings, boasting a 12-point lead over second-place Al-Nassr after 24 games, while the visitors are sitting in mid-table 10th place with 28 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm GMT Venue: Al-Shabab Club Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal will be played at the Al-Shabab Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7 pm GMT on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al Shabab vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live action on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Shabab team news

Al Shabab are missing first-choice custodian Kim Seung-gyu, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury during the Asian Cup and is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Al Shabab possible XI: Al Absi; Al-Sharari, Santos, Saiss; Al-Yami, Cuellar, Aljuwayr, Carlos; Al-Sadi, Diallo, Vitinho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim, Al-Qarni, Al-Absi, Malaika Defenders: Saïss, Santos, Al-Harbi, Al Yami, Al Sharari, Al-Asiri Midfielders: Rakitić, Carrasco, Cuéllar, Al-Juwayr, Bahebri, Alsadi, Al-Monassar, Sharahili, Al-Jawaey, Issa, Kanabah Forwards: Diallo, Vitinho, Junior, Al-Muwallad, Radif

Al Hilal team news

Al-Hilal have only one confirmed absence for this match: Neymar, who has been declared out for the rest of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves, Al-Hamdan; Malcolm, Mitrovic, Al-Dawsari

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom, Mitrovic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 29, 2023 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League April 8, 2023 Al-Shabab 3-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League October 10, 2022 Al-Hilal 3-0 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League August 9, 2023 Al-Hilal 1-1 Al-Shabab Arab Club Champions Cup April 4, 2022 Al-Hilal 2-1 Al-Shabab King's Cup

Useful links