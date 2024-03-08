Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Riyadh and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Riyadh will take on Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday.

Hilal have been unbeatable this season, having won 20 and drawn two out of the 22 league fixtures they have played so far. They have a nine-point lead at the top of the standings and do not look like they will drop points anytime soon.

Al Riyadh have struggled to pick up points this season - they have just two wins in their last eight matches. Taking on Hilal will be their toughest challenge so far.

Al Riyadh vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date: March 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm GMT Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

The match will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 2 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available after the game on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al Riyadh team news

With the team currently injury-free, head coach Odair Hellmann has a full squad available and likely to deploy a similar starting lineup as in their recent 2-1 victory against Al Okhdood.

Top scorer Saleh Al Abbas will be hoping to reclaim his spot in the starting XI after appearing as a substitute in the previous match.

Riyadh predicted XI: Campana; Hussain, Assiri, Shwirekh, Khaibari, Toure, Ndong; Shehri, Abbas; Musona, Gray

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campaña, Al-Bawardi, Najjar, Al Shammari Defenders: Toșca, Arslanagić, Kurdi, Asiri, Al Shwirekh, Al Rashidi, Al-Shuwayyi, Muneef, Al-Khaibari, Al-Nuweqi Midfielders: Musona, N'Dong, Touré, Al-Shehri, Al-Zaqan, Al-Harajin, Al-Dossari, Al-Qahtani, Al-Saeed, Al Mutairi, Al Oqil Forwards: Gray, Al Abbas

Al Hilal team news

Neymar, Al Hilal's star signing, has been absent since mid-October due to a cruciate ligament injury. He is out for the rest of the season.

Additionally, injuries to Hassan Tambakti, Muteb Al-Mufarrij, Mohammed Al Owais, and Mohammed Al Burayk have cast doubts on their availability for the upcoming match at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Hilal predicted XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Albulayhi, Lodi; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves, Al-Faraj, Malcolm, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie Defenders: Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari, Almufarrij, Ali Barnawi Midfielders: Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Zaid, Al-Zaid Forwards: Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/09/23 Al Hilal 6 - 1 Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 10/03/05 Al Hilal 1 - 1 Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 01/10/04 Al Riyadh 1 - 1 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League

