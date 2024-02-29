Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al Hazem, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides at opposite ends of the Saudi Pro League table will meet this Thursday, with runners-up Al-Nassr taking on Al-Hazem at King Saud University on Thursday.

The hosts maintained pressure on leaders Al-Hilal over the weekend, securing a hard-fought 3-2 victory over a resilient Al-Shabab side, with Cristiano Ronaldo breaking the deadlock from the penalty spot before Talisca netted twice in the second half to help his side to an important three points.

Sitting in second place in the league standings with 52 points after 21 games, Al Alami will look to keep up their fine run of form against a beleaguered Al-Hazem side, who are languishing at the foot of the table with just 14 points to their name all season long.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Hazem kick-off time

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: King Saud University Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazem will be played at the King Saud University (KSU) Stadium - known as Al-Awwal Park due to sponsorship reasons - in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Saturday, February 29, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Hazem online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Al-Nassr are still dealing with an injury crisis in the goalkeeping department, with David Ospina and Raghed Al-Najjar both out due to injury, while Nawaf Al-Aqidi is serving a ban handed down by the Saudi Football Federation.

That means fourth-choice Waleed Abdullah should continue in between the sticks for this game.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Abdullah; Lajami, Amri, Laporte, Behich; Alkhaibari, Brozovic; Ahmed, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al Hazem team news

Brazilian midfielder Vina was forced off before the halftime break with a knock last week against Al-Khaleej and is expected to miss this encounter, thus Basil Yousef Alsayyali will take his place in midfield.

Al Hazem possible XI: Dahmen; Mhemaid, Ricardo, Viana, Al-Aazmi; Al Salman, Moreno; Al-Thani, Alsayyali, Toze; Badamosi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dahmen, Zaied Defenders: Viana, Ricardo, Al Shammari, Qasheesh, Al-Shammari, Al-Absi, Al Bakr Midfielders: Vina, Moreno, Tozé, Traoré, Al Najjar, Al-Absi, Al-Sayyali, Al-Mousa, Abusabaan, Al-Habashi Forwards: Badammosi, Selemani, Al-Ruwaili

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/02/2023 Al Hazm 1-5 Al-Nassr Riyadh Saudi Arabia Premier League 06/23/2022 Al Hazm 1-4 Al-Nassr Riyadh Saudi Arabia Premier League 12/26/2021 Al-Nassr Riyadh 2-1 Al Hazm Saudi Arabia Premier League 02/22/2020 Al Hazm 0-2 Al-Nassr Riyadh Saudi Arabia Premier League 09/20/2019 Al-Nassr Riyadh 0-1 Al Hazm Saudi Arabia Premier League

