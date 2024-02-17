Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will return to Saudi Pro League action after a six-week mid-season break as the Global One welcome Al-Fateh to Al-Awwal Park on Saturday evening.

The Knights of Najd will carry some momentum into the weekend after winning 1-0 at Al-Fayha in the first leg of the all-Saudi Arabian Asian Champions League second-round clash on Wednesday, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's 81st-minute strike.

The result puts the Riyadh giants in the driving seat ahead of next week's second leg and on track for the quarter-finals. The focus now turns to the Saudi Pro League, where the hosts sit in second place, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal. Luis Castro's men will now face an Al-Fateh side who have been steady this season, as they currently occupy seventh place under the guidance of Slaven Bilic.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm GMT Venue: Al-Awwal Park

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh will be played at the King Saud University (KSU) Stadium - known as Al-Awwal Park due to sponsorship reasons - in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Al-Nassr's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina is expected to make a return to first-team action in the second half of this month after he limped off with a hamstring injury in the 36th minute in Al-Nassr’s 6-0 trashing of Inter Miami in the Riyadh Season Cup on February 1.

In Ospina's absence, Saudi Arabia international Nawaf Alaqidi could deputize in between the sticks, while Sadio Mane could be drafted into the playing XI in place of Abdulrahman Ghareeb to partner Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca in attack.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Alaqidi; Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Behich; Brozovic, Al Khaibari; Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al Fateh FC team news

Al-Fateh manager Slaven Bilic has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to face Al-Nassr.

The visitors will once again hang their hopes on skillful winger Mourad Batna to produce the goods in the attacking third, having bagged eight goals and eight assists in this Saudi Pro League season. He will likely be supported by fellow overseas attacking talent Cristian Tello, and Lucas Zelarayan.

Al-Fateh predicted XI: Malayekah; Al Najdi, Saadane, Lajami, Baattia; Bendebka, Ali, Al Fuhaid; Tello, Zelaryan, Batna.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rinne, Al Enazi, Malayekah Defenders: Denayer, Saadane, Al-Oujami, Buhumaid, Alnajdi, Al Dohaim, Al-Harbi, Aljari, Alzubaidi Midfielders: Cueva, Bendebka, Batna, Tello, Mukhtar, Alhassan, Al-Mousa, Harrison, Al Saeed, Al-Fuhaid, Al-Mohammed Forwards:

Zelarayán, Djaniny, Al Salis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/08/2023 Al Fateh 0-5 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 31/05/2023 Al-Nassr 3-0 Al Fateh Saudi Pro League 03/02/2023 Al Fateh 2-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 27/06/2022 Al-Nassr 2-1 Al Fateh Saudi Pro League 01/01/2022 Al Fateh 0-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

