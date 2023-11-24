Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's team

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Okhdood, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr can go within a point of current Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal when the Kings of Najd welcome strugglers Al-Okhdood to Al-Awwal Park on Friday.

However, as Cristiano Ronaldo and co. picked up their seventh straight competitive win following a 3-1 win over Al-Wehda, Martin Sevela's side snapped a four-game losing run with a 2-1 win against Al-Hazm the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 pm GMT Venue: King Saud University Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Okhdood will be played at the King Saud University (KSU) Stadium - known as Al-Awwal Park due to sponsorship reasons - in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 6 pm GMT on November 24 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and DAZN 1.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

Ronaldo and Talisca will be set to torment the opponent's goal, supported by Otavio and Sadio Mane, while Seko Fofana should return to the XI alongside Marcelo Brozovic in midfield.

Spain international Aymeric Laporte, who missed the recent international break due to an injury, would join David Ospina in the treatment room. So Abdulelah Al-Amri and Mohammed Al-Fatil are likely to feature at center-back again with Nawaf Al-Aqidi in goal.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Al Ghanam, Al-Amri, Al-Fatil, Telles; Fofana, Brozovic; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al-Okhdood team news

Defender Hamed Al-Mansour is suspended on account of his red card in the Al-Hazm win, apart from being ineligible to feature against his parent club anyway.

Paulo Ricardo will hence deputise at the left wing-back position, with Leandre Tawamba deployed as the lone striker.

Alex Collado and Saviour Godwin are to run down the wings.

Al-Okhdood possible XI: Vitor; Al-Zabdani, Al-Rubaie, Kvirkvelia, Burca, Ricardo; Collado, Pedroza, Tanase, Godwin; Tawamba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vitor, Shae'an, Al-Awairdhi Defenders: Asiri, Burca, Kvirkvelia, Al-Rubaie, Faraj, Al-Rio, Al-Zabdani, Ricardo Midfielders: Pedroza, Al-Muwallad, Salem, Ali-Saleem, Al-Habib, Tanase, Mostafa, Hetela, Hetalh, Al-Shaekh, Al-Harthi, Collado Forwards: Tawamba, Al-Jahif, Khodhari, Godwin

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Al-Nassr and Al-Okhdood face each other across all competitions.

Useful links