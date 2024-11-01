How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Awwal Park will be all set for the Riyadh Derby between Al Nassr and Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

After Cristiano Ronaldo and co. were pipped to the Saudi Super Cup title by none other than the Blue Waves, the Knights of Najd went on to face a King's Cup exit at the round of 16 stage following Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Al Taawoun.

However, Jorge Jesus' men have still maintained their unbeaten tag this season and currently lead the league standings with Al Nassr trailing by six points on this spot. Al Hilal come into the tie having sealed their place in the King's Cup quarter-finals after a 4-1 win against Al Tai.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm GMT Venue: Al-Awwal Park

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 6 pm GMT on Friday, November 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr team news

Ronaldo will aim to score his first goal from open play in five games in all competitions, while Aymeric Laporte confirmed his fitness by playing the entire 90 minutes against Al Taawoun despite being forced off in last week's 3-3 league draw against Al Kholood last week.

On the injury front, only attacking midfield Sami Al-Najei is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing a cruciate ligament surgery.

Al Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Al-Najdi; Yahya, Brozovic; Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca

Al Hilal team news

Neymar remains an unregistered player for the Saudi Pro League amid his injury, though he is eligible to play in the AFC Champions League.

Meanwhlie, Aleksander Mitrovic will look to add to his 10-goal in the league after scoring one of the two goals in last week's 2-0 league win over Al Taawoun.

Al Hilal possible XI: Bono; Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Lodi; Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic; Malcom, Leonardo, S. Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais Defenders: Koulibaly, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, Cancelo, Al-Harbi, Al-Tambakti, Al-Yami Midfielders: Al-Ghannam, Neves, Al-Qahtani, N. Al-Dawsari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari Forwards: Mitrovic, Leonardo, Malcom, Al-Hamdan

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al Nassr and Al Hilal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 17, 2024 Al Nassr 1-4 Al Hilal Saudi Super Cup May 31, 2024 Al Hilal 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Al Nassr King's Cup May 17, 2024 Al Nassr 1-1 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League April 8, 2024 Al Hilal 2-1 Al Nassr Saudi Super Cup February 8, 2024 Al Hilal 2-0 Al Nassr Club Friendlies

