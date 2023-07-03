Al-Nassr troll Barcelona! Marcelo Brozovic's transfer from Inter confirmed as midfielder joins up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr have confirmed the signing of Croatia international midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter by aiming a dig at Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brozovic becomes the latest star to swap a top European league for Saudi Arabia, joining up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The 30-year-old had been wanted by Barcelona, who are seeking a replacement for club legend Sergio Busquets at the base of midfield, but he has opted to head to the Middle East instead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is believed Brozovic has signed a three-year contract with Al-Nassr which will see him earn a salary in excess of €35 million (£30m/$38m) per year.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Announcing the deal, Al-Nassr took aim at Barcelona and Brozovic's other suitors, writing: "Everyone wanted him. He wanted ONLY us."

In the announcement video, Brozovic says: "Don't worry, I'm here. I choose Al-Nassr."

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? The club is among the four Saudi sides who are targeting big names in European football this summer. Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech could be the next star to make the move to Al-Nassr.