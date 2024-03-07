This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a dozen games left in their current Saudi Pro League campaign, Al-Nassr and Al-Raed are set to meet at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Thursday.

On the back of a 1-0 loss to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are second in the domestic league after last being involved in a 4-4 draw with Al-Hazm.

At the other end, Al-Raed are two points clear of the relegation-threatened sides following Igor Jovigevic's side facing a 2-1 home defeat against Al-Feiha.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 7, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm GMT
Venue:Al-Awwal Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Thursday, March 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and DAZN 1.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

Apart from injuries to David Ospina and Raghed Al-Najjar, the goalkeeping department is thinned by Nawaf Al-Aqidi meted by a ban by the Saudi Football Federation. So Waleed Abdullah should continue in goal.

Talisca is out with an ACL, but Ronaldo is back from his ban to lead the attack.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Abdullah; Boushal, Al-Amri, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Talisca, Mane, Otavio; Ronaldo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Abdullah, Afandy, Al-Otaibi
Defenders:Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal
Midfielders:Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya
Forwards:Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al-Raed team news

Midfielder Mathias Normann is suspended for the game after seeing red in the Al-Feiha defeat.

Mohamed Fouzair is in line to replace the suspended Normann, while Julio Tavares and Karim El Berkaoui will continue to start upfront.

Al-Raed possible XI: Moreira; Al Jayzani, Loum, Gonzalez, Al Rajeh, Al Dossary; Fouzair, Al Beshe, Al Subaie; Tavares, El Berkaoui

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moreira, Al-Harbi, Sanyor
Defenders:Gonzalez, Al-Fahad, Al-Rajeh, Whaeshi, Al-Jayzani, Al-Subaie, Al-Yousif, Al-Dawsari, Sunbul
Midfielders:Loum, Al-Jebreen, Al-Zahrani, Al-Bishi, Hazazi, Maghrahi, Hadhood, Sayoud, Bassam, Fouzair, F. Al-Ghamdi
Forwards:El Berkaoui, Tavares, R. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Dosari, Al-Sahli

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 16, 2023Al-Raed 1-3 Al-NassrSaudi Pro League
April 28, 2023Al-Nassr 4-0 Al-RaedSaudi Pro League
December 16, 2022Al-Raed 1-4 Al-NassrSaudi Pro League
May 21, 2022Al-Raed 0-3 Al-NassrSaudi Pro League
November 20, 2021Al-Nassr 2-2 Al-RaedSaudi Pro League

Useful links

