Al-Ittihad vs Navbahor Namangan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Al-Ittihad and Navbahor Namangan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a spot in the AFC Champions League quarters at stake, Al-Ittihad are set to welcome Navbahor Namangan for their round of 16 second-leg tie at King Abdullah City on Thursday.

It will be all to play for this time around, as the two sides played out a goalless draw in Uzbekistan in the past week.

Al-Ittihad vs Navbahor kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm GMT Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The AFC Champions League match between Al-Ittihad and Navbahor Namangan will be played at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 4 pm GMT on Thursday, February 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Navbahor online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV.

Team news & squads

Al-Ittihad team news

Most notably, Karim Benzema will continue to remain in exile in the new calendar year following his recent feud at the club.

At the same time, Ahmed Bamsaud, Ahmed Sharahili and Abdullah Al-Jadaani are all ruled out with ACL injuries, while Luiz Felipe and Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti are sidelined with their own injury woes.

Goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf will look to keep another clean sheet, with brace hero Abderrazak Hamdallah in the weekend's 2-0 league win over Al-Riyadh looking to replicate his performance against the Uzbek outfit.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mayouf; Al-Sqoor, Hegazi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan; Kante, Fabinho, Al-Ghamdi; Romarinho, Hamdallah, Al-Amri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh, Al-Eisa Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Hegazy, Al-Mousa, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Sqoor, Shanqeeti, Al-Olayan Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, F. Al-Ghamdi, H. Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Jota, Al-Amri, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Romarinho, Hamdallah, Haji

Navbahor team news

The likes of Filip Ivanovic, Farrukh Sayfiev, Odiljon Hamrobekov and Asadbek Sobirjonov are all expected to continue in the XI for the second leg game.

Goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov, just like his counterpart at Al-Ittihad, had only one save to make and will also look to keep his sheet clean once again.

Georgian forward Toma Tabatadze will be supported by Jamshid Iskanderov.

Navbahor possible XI: Yusupov; Boltaboev, Ivanovic, Dokic, Sayfiev; Ismoilov, Hamrobekov; Sobirzhonov, Iskanderov, Jiyanov; Tabatadze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yusupov, Lobanov, Ma'rupov Defenders: Abdurazzoqov, Akhmedov, Alijonov, Ivanovic, Karimov, O'ktamov, Yuldoshev, Sayfiev, Shodiboev Midfielders: Abdulboriev, Abdulhayev, Boltaboev, Haghnazari, Hamrobejov, Iminjonov, Iskandarov, Ismoilov, Muminov, Sobirzhonov, Toshpo'latov, Djokic Forwards: Jiyanov, Tabatadze, Nikabadze

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Al-Ittihad and Navbahor Namangan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 15, 2024 Navbahor 0-0 Al-Ittihad AFC Champions League

