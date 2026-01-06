How to buy Al-Ittihad 2025/26 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

The Saudi Pro League has undergone a seismic shift in recent years, evolving into a global powerhouse that commands the attention of football fans worldwide. At the heart of this transformation is Al-Ittihad, a club that defines the very essence of Saudi footballing tradition. Based in the vibrant port city of Jeddah, the "People’s Club" stands as the oldest sports institution in the Kingdom and remains a titan of the Asian game.

Adored by a fanbase widely considered the most passionate in the region, The Tigers boast a history draped in gold, from domestic league dominance to back-to-back continental triumphs. A matchday at their home fortress is a legendary experience, where the sheer volume of the crowd and the artistry of their choreographed "Tifos" frequently set the benchmark for stadium atmospheres across the globe.

Let GOAL be your tactical guide to navigating the 2025/26 season, from tracking down elusive tickets to understanding the seating tiers, so you can take your place within the iconic yellow and black wall.

Upcoming Al-Ittihad 2026 fixtures

Date Game (Local Time) Tickets Jan 8, 2026 Al-Kholood vs. Al-Ittihad Tickets Jan 12, 2026 Damac vs. Al-Ittihad Tickets Jan 16, 2026 Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Ettifaq Tickets Jan 24, 2026 Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Okhdood Tickets Jan 28, 2026 Al-Fateh vs. Al Ittihad Tickets Feb 1, 2026 Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Fateh Tickets Feb 5, 2026 Al-Nassr vs. Al-Ittihad Tickets Feb 12, 2026 Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Fayha Tickets Feb 19, 2026 Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ittihad Tickets Feb 26, 2026 Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej Tickets

How to buy Al-Ittihad 2025/26 tickets?

Securing your entry to witness the Tigers at "The Jewel" is a streamlined digital process, primarily managed through the Official Al-Ittihad Tickets Portal and the club’s dedicated app.

While standard league tickets typically drop 10 to 14 days before kick-off, high-stakes events like the Jeddah Derby often require the early-access advantage provided by Membership Tiers to beat the rapid sell-outs.

You can also find Al-Ittihad tickets available on secondary platforms like StubHub, where tickets to matches start from SAR 75.

How much are Al-Ittihad tickets?

Pricing is designed to accommodate every fan, with Standard Admission ranging from SAR 50 to SAR 125, Premium Seating positioned between SAR 300 and SAR 700, and elite VIP & Gold Lounges starting at SAR 1,800 for those seeking gourmet hospitality and the stadium's finest views.

If official allocations are exhausted, verified secondary platforms like StubHub serve as a reliable fallback, with entry prices usually starting near SAR 75.

What to expect from Al-Ittihad in 2026?

Al-Ittihad SC, founded in 1927, is the oldest sports club in Saudi Arabia and a towering pillar of the nation’s footballing history. As a two-time AFC Champions League winner and multi-time Saudi Pro League champion, "The Tigers" represent the fierce, competitive spirit of Jeddah and have long been established as a dominant force on both the domestic and continental stages.

In the 2025/26 season, Al-Ittihad continues its ambitious evolution under the management of Sérgio Conceição. The club has aggressively bolstered its roster, blending the world-class experience of icons like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté with high-profile signings such as Moussa Diaby, Steven Bergwijn, and Houssem Aouar. This star-studded squad is designed to challenge for every major honor, aiming to return the league title to Jeddah and make a deep run in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Supporters eager to witness this powerhouse in action at the King Abdullah Sports City (The Jewel) can expect an electric, record-breaking atmosphere. Securing tickets early is essential for those who want to experience the "Yellow Wall" firsthand and be part of the most passionate matchday environment in the Kingdom.

History of King Abdullah Sports City

Commonly referred to as "The Jewel," this 62,000-capacity masterpiece is the crown jewel of Jeddah's sporting infrastructure. Its unique architectural design is built to amplify sound, ensuring that every roar from the crowd is felt on the pitch. Located just a short drive from Jeddah’s northern coast, the stadium offers a complete fan experience, including extensive fan zones and the club’s official megastore.