Al-Hilal vs Al-Taee: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Taee, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal will be out to retain their unbeaten record in the Saudi Pro League this season when they welcome relegation-threatened Al-Tai to Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Thursday night.

The hosts have cruised to the top-flight title this season after slipping off the summit during the 2022–23 season, while Al Tai are only looking to stay outside of the bottom three.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Hilal vs Al Taee kick-off time

Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm BST Venue: Kingdom Arena

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Taee will be played at Kingdom Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm BST on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Taee online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Al-Hilal and Brazil superstar Neymar remains sidelined for the rest of the campaign after picking up a cruciate ligament injury. The hosts are also without the services of Saudi Arabia international Salem Al-Dawsari, who picked up a muscle injury at the end of April.

After dropping points in the league for the first time in 2024 last week, Al-Hilal may make changes to their starting lineup, with Nasser Al Dawsari and Salman Al-Faraj vying for a spot in the team.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Al-Bulayhi, Al Burayk; Neves, Kanno; Michael, Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom

Al Taee team news

Al Tai defender Abdulkarim Al-Sulaiman has been ruled out of action until the start of the new season due to a ligament issue.

Hussain Qasim picked up a cruciate ligament injury that has kept him sidelined since October.

Enzo Roco was pulled out after 40 minutes in the victory over Al-Fateh, so Abdulaziz Majrashi is expected to partner German Bauer in defence here.

Al Tai possible XI: Braga; Alnakhkli, Bauer, Majrashi, Ajohani; Semedo, Mensah, Al-Harthi, Misidjan, Cordea; Dugandzic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Braga, Al Bagawi Defenders: Roco, Bauer, Alnakhli, Fallatah, Al Qamiri, Qasim, Majrashi Midfielders: Mensah, Semedo, Misidjan, Cordea, Asiri, Al-Muwashar, Bajandouh, Al-Amri, Mohammed, Al Harabi, Aljohani Forwards: Dugandžić, Al-Hazzaa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/12/23 Al Tai 1-2 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 11/04/23 Al-Hilal 2-2 Al Tai Saudi Pro League 15/10/22 Al Tai 2-3 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 11/01/22 Al Tai 0-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 14/08/21 Al-Hilal 1-0 Al Tai Saudi Pro League

Useful links