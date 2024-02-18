This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al-Hilal 2023-24Getty
Saudi Pro League
team-logo
team-logo
Watch on DAZN
Abhinav Sharma

Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Saudi Pro LeagueAl Hilal vs Al-RaedAl HilalAl-Raed

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Raed, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal will resume their Saudi Pro League campaign following the winter break with a home meeting against Al-Raed at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Sunday.

The Blue Waves are the dominant force in Saudi Arabian football right now, and they currently sit at the top of the table, seven points ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr, while Al-Raed's recent uptick in form has seen them climb out of the drop zone to 13th, only one point clear of the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Hilal vs Al-Raed kick-off time

Date:Sunday, February 18, 2024
Kick-off time:2 pm GMT
Venue:Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Raed will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Raed online - TV channels & live streams

DAZNWatch here

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Neymar is still struggling to return to full fitness, with the Al-Hilal striker suffering a cruciate ligament tear sustained in October. Muteb Al Mufarrij is also dealing with a cruciate ligament injury and is a long-term absentee. Additionally, Mohammed Al Owais is expected to be out until late February 2024 due to a back injury.

Al-Hilal predicted XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi, Shahrani; Kanno, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Mitrovic, Al-Dawsari

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie, Abu Rasen
Defenders:Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari (Khalifah), Almufarrij, Ali Barnawi
Midfielders:Neymar, Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari (Salem), Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari (Nasser), Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Al-Zaid, Zaid
Forwards:Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani

Al-Raed team news

There is only one injury concern for Al-Raed ahead of their trip to face league leaders Al-Hilal this weekend, with Amir Sayoud out with a muscular problem.

Al-Raed predicted XI: Moreira; Doseri, Rajeh, Gonzalez, Ndiaye, Jayzani; Fouzir, Normann, Subaie; Tavarés, El Berkaoui

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:

Moreira, Al Harbi
Defenders:Gonzalez, Al Yousif, Al-Fahad, Whaeshi, Al-Jayzani, Al Rajeh
Midfielders:Saâyoud, Loum, Fouzair, Normann, Al Jebreen, Al Bishi, Hadhood, Hazzazi, Magrshi
Forwards:El Berkaoui, Tavares, Al-Ghamdi (Raed), Al-Ghamdi (Firas)

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
24/08/2023Al-Raed 0-0 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League
31/05/2023Al-Hilal 3-3 Al-RaedSaudi Pro League
10/01/2023Al-Raed 1-1 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League
13/03/2022Al-Raed 0-0 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League
20/12/2021Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-RaedKing's Cup

Useful links

Advertisement