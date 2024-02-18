Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al-Hilal will resume their Saudi Pro League campaign following the winter break with a home meeting against Al-Raed at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Sunday.
The Blue Waves are the dominant force in Saudi Arabian football right now, and they currently sit at the top of the table, seven points ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr, while Al-Raed's recent uptick in form has seen them climb out of the drop zone to 13th, only one point clear of the relegation zone.
Al Hilal vs Al-Raed kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, February 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Raed will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 2 pm GMT on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Raed online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Al Hilal team news
Neymar is still struggling to return to full fitness, with the Al-Hilal striker suffering a cruciate ligament tear sustained in October. Muteb Al Mufarrij is also dealing with a cruciate ligament injury and is a long-term absentee. Additionally, Mohammed Al Owais is expected to be out until late February 2024 due to a back injury.
Al-Hilal predicted XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi, Shahrani; Kanno, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Mitrovic, Al-Dawsari
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie, Abu Rasen
|Defenders:
|Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari (Khalifah), Almufarrij, Ali Barnawi
|Midfielders:
|Neymar, Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari (Salem), Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari (Nasser), Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Al-Zaid, Zaid
|Forwards:
|Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani
Al-Raed team news
There is only one injury concern for Al-Raed ahead of their trip to face league leaders Al-Hilal this weekend, with Amir Sayoud out with a muscular problem.
Al-Raed predicted XI: Moreira; Doseri, Rajeh, Gonzalez, Ndiaye, Jayzani; Fouzir, Normann, Subaie; Tavarés, El Berkaoui
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
Moreira, Al Harbi
|Defenders:
|Gonzalez, Al Yousif, Al-Fahad, Whaeshi, Al-Jayzani, Al Rajeh
|Midfielders:
|Saâyoud, Loum, Fouzair, Normann, Al Jebreen, Al Bishi, Hadhood, Hazzazi, Magrshi
|Forwards:
|El Berkaoui, Tavares, Al-Ghamdi (Raed), Al-Ghamdi (Firas)
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|24/08/2023
|Al-Raed 0-0 Al-Hilal
|Saudi Pro League
|31/05/2023
|Al-Hilal 3-3 Al-Raed
|Saudi Pro League
|10/01/2023
|Al-Raed 1-1 Al-Hilal
|Saudi Pro League
|13/03/2022
|Al-Raed 0-0 Al-Hilal
|Saudi Pro League
|20/12/2021
|Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Raed
|King's Cup