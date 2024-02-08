Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 Riyadh Season Cup game

How to watch the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final game of the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup pits the top two teams in the Saudi Pro League against each other as star-studded Al-Hilal take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday afternoon.

The mid-season friendly tournament was supposed to give perennial rivals Ronaldo and Lionel Messi their "Last Dance."

However, the former missed Al-Nassr's game against Inter Miami due to injury, while Messi was benched and only featured for the final few minutes as his side got pumped 6-0 by the Knights of Najd in the second match of the Riyadh Super Cup 2024.

Al-Hilal currently lead the way in the Saudi Pro League with 53 points from 19 games, seven points clear of the runners-up and their opponents in this match, Al-Nassr. The Blue Waves kicked off the tournament with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter Miami just over a week ago.

As a result, the winner of the mid-season competition will be crowned by the match between the two Saudi powerhouses this Thursday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr kick-off time

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm GMT Venue: Kingdom Arena

The Riyadh Season Cup game between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 6 pm GMT on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in the United States (UK).

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the last dance with arch-rival Lionel Messi with a calf injury, but the all-time great is set to return to action and could take the place of young striker Mohammed Maran in the starting lineup on Thursday, having recovered from his knock.

Sadio Mane is also back available after representing Senegal at AFCON, and he could join Ronaldo in attack with Anderson Talisca and Otavio.

Veteran goalkeeper David Ospina was pulled out in the first half with a muscle problem on his injury return to the Al-Nassr side last time out after over a year out due to an elbow injury. The Colombian keeper is a major doubt for Thursday and could be replaced between the sticks by Saudi Arabia international Nawaf Al-Aqidi.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Abdullah; Boushal, Alamri, Laporte, Telles; Al Sulaiheem, Brozovic; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al-Hilal team news

Although Al-Hilal will have to once again deal with the absence of marquee summer recruit Neymar, who is recovering from an ACL injury, Jorge Jesus' side could be boosted by the return of up to 12 players returning from international duty.

Up to nine Saudi Arabian players are anticipated to return after their stint at the AFC Asian Cup. Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, and Mauritanian midfielder Khadim Diaw are all in contention to return after their sides' respective crash-outs from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, Renan Lodi, Malcolm, and Alexander Mitrovic are among the high-profile stars set to feature for Jorge Jesus' side.

Al-Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Al Shahrani, Al Dawsari, Koulibaly, Lodi; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves; Michael, Al-Hamdan, Malcom; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie Defenders: Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari, Almufarrij, Ali Barnawi Midfielders: Neymar, Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Zaid, Al-Zaid Forwards: Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/12/23 Al-Hilal 3-3 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 19/04/23 Al-Hilal 2-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 26/12/22 Al-Nassr 2-2 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 03/03/22 Al-Nassr 0-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 12/08/23 Al-Hilal 1-2 Al-Nassr (AET) Arab Club Champions Cup

