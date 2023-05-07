‘We’ll see’ – Al-Hilal coach reacts to Lionel Messi transfer rumours amid talk of £400m contract for Argentine superstar

Lionel Messi continues to see a move to the Middle East speculated on, with Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz saying “we’ll see” when quizzed on the rumours.

Deal running down at PSG

Free agency beckons

Interest from Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary Argentine, who has seven Ballons d’Or to his name, is expected to sever ties with Paris Saint-Germain this summer as his contract in France runs down towards free agency. Various landing spots have been mooted for Messi, from Barcelona to MLS, but he is said to have a £400 million ($506m) contract proposal from Saudi Arabia. There is the potential for the 2022 World Cup winner to be reunited with eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh – as the Portuguese graces the books of Al-Nassr – and Al-Hilal are giving little away when it comes to supposed interest.

WHAT THEY SAID: Diaz, who is readying his side for a King Cup of Champions final clash with Al-Wehda on May 12, has told reporters when asked about the links to Messi: “Now we are focused on the game; we have a final. And after the final, we’ll see what happens.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have admitted to opening talks with representatives of Messi regarding a possible retracing of steps to Camp Nou, but the Liga giants continue to endure financial struggles and that is making it difficult for them to put an agreement in place.

WHAT NEXT? David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami have long been linked with a move to take Messi to the United States, but the reported terms on offer in the Middlle East would hold obvious appeal to the South American at 35 years of age.