Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Al-Fayha and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Fayha will take on Al-Nassr in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Round-of-16 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are seven points behind the leaders in the Saudi Pro League but have a golden chance for a brilliant run in the Asian competition. They won their group with four wins and two draws to their name from six matches and will be considered favourites for the upcoming knockout round fixture.

Al-Fayha have struggled to pick up wins this season - they have lost four league games in a row and will be desperate to cause an upset against Al-Nassr. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: February 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm GMT Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

The match will be played at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al-Fayha team news

Abdelhamid Sabiri is dealing with an injury and is unlikely to feature for the team on Wednesday and Mohammed Majrashi is expected to remain sidelined due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Ghislain Konan, on loan from Al-Nassr, recently clinched the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast on Sunday and he is expected to return to the squad.

Al-Fayha predicted XI: Stojkovic, Al-Khalaf, Al-Baqawi, Haqawi, Al-Shuwaish, Konan; Mandash, Al-Safri, Kaabi, Sakala; Onyekuru.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stojković, Al-Kassar, Al Thumairy, Al-Deqeel Defenders: Konan, Al Khalaf, Al-Rashidi, Alqaydhi, Haqawi, Al Baqawi, Al-Showaish, Al Khalidi, Al Qaydhi, Al Rammah, Al Dowaish, Aman, Majrashi Midfielders: Sabiri, Cimirot, Ryller, Ruiz, Mandash, Zidan, Al-Kaabi, Alkhalaf, Kaabi, Al Anzi, Al Muqbel, Al Surur, Jadhami Forwards: Sakala, Nwakaeme, Pavkov, Majrashi, Al Harthi, Al Jubaya, Al Burayk, Onyekuru

Al Nassr FC team news

Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted three goals for Al-Nassr in the Champions League group stage, returned to the lineup last Thursday after recovering from an injury sustained in late January. However, David Ospina's participation remains in question due to a torn thigh muscle.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Al-Najjar; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Qassem; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Otavio, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer, Ronaldo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/10/23 Al Fayha 1 - 3 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 10/04/23 Al Fayha 0 - 0 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 16/10/22 Al Nassr 4 - 0 Al Fayha Saudi Pro League 17/03/22 Al Nassr 1 - 0 Al Fayha Saudi Pro League 30/10/21 Al Fayha 1 - 1 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League

