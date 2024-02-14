Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al-Fayha will take on Al-Nassr in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Round-of-16 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Wednesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are seven points behind the leaders in the Saudi Pro League but have a golden chance for a brilliant run in the Asian competition. They won their group with four wins and two draws to their name from six matches and will be considered favourites for the upcoming knockout round fixture.
Al-Fayha have struggled to pick up wins this season - they have lost four league games in a row and will be desperate to cause an upset against Al-Nassr. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time
|Date:
|February 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
The match will be played at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Al-Fayha team news
Abdelhamid Sabiri is dealing with an injury and is unlikely to feature for the team on Wednesday and Mohammed Majrashi is expected to remain sidelined due to a cruciate ligament injury.
Ghislain Konan, on loan from Al-Nassr, recently clinched the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast on Sunday and he is expected to return to the squad.
Al-Fayha predicted XI: Stojkovic, Al-Khalaf, Al-Baqawi, Haqawi, Al-Shuwaish, Konan; Mandash, Al-Safri, Kaabi, Sakala; Onyekuru.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stojković, Al-Kassar, Al Thumairy, Al-Deqeel
|Defenders:
|Konan, Al Khalaf, Al-Rashidi, Alqaydhi, Haqawi, Al Baqawi, Al-Showaish, Al Khalidi, Al Qaydhi, Al Rammah, Al Dowaish, Aman, Majrashi
|Midfielders:
|Sabiri, Cimirot, Ryller, Ruiz, Mandash, Zidan, Al-Kaabi, Alkhalaf, Kaabi, Al Anzi, Al Muqbel, Al Surur, Jadhami
|Forwards:
|Sakala, Nwakaeme, Pavkov, Majrashi, Al Harthi, Al Jubaya, Al Burayk, Onyekuru
Al Nassr FC team news
Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted three goals for Al-Nassr in the Champions League group stage, returned to the lineup last Thursday after recovering from an injury sustained in late January. However, David Ospina's participation remains in question due to a torn thigh muscle.
Al-Nassr predicted XI: Al-Najjar; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Qassem; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Otavio, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah
|Defenders:
|Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal
|Midfielders:
|Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya
|Forwards:
|Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer, Ronaldo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28/10/23
|Al Fayha 1 - 3 Al Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|10/04/23
|Al Fayha 0 - 0 Al Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|16/10/22
|Al Nassr 4 - 0 Al Fayha
|Saudi Pro League
|17/03/22
|Al Nassr 1 - 0 Al Fayha
|Saudi Pro League
|30/10/21
|Al Fayha 1 - 1 Al Nassr
|Saudi Pro League