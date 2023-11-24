Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Saudi Pro League game

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Al-Ittihad will be pushing for a top-three spot in the Saudi Pro League when they take on Al-Ettifaq on Friday.

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick the last time out against Abha as the visitors moved to fifth with 24 points on the standings table ahead of the international break.

At the same time, Steven Gerrard's side trail the Tigers by two points having drawn their previous league outing against Al-Fayha.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad will be played at the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium in Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on November 24 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and DAZN 1.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Ettifaq team news

Jordan Henderson should be back in the XI as the deep-lying midfielder, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohammed Mahzari for company.

That would allow for Hamed Al-Ghamdi to be deployed further up in attack, alongside Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi and Demarai Gray.

Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Khateeb, Hendry, Tisserand, Abdulrahman; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mahzari; Gray, H. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Kuwaykibi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari Defenders: Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar Midfielders: Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Dembele, Quaison, Vitinho, Gray

Al-Ittihad team news

Al-Ittihad boss Marcelo Gallardo will be without the services of Abdullah Al-Jadani and Aseel Abed through injuries, while N'Golo Kante, Saleh Al-Amri and Sultan Al-Farhan are all doubts.

The in-form Benzema will lead the line of attack alongside Romarinho and Igor Coronado.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Grohe; Al-Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Felipe, Hawsawi; Al-Olayan, Al-Ghamdi, Fabinho; Romarinho, Benzema, Coronado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Hegazy, Sharahili, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Jota, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud Forwards: Benzema, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 16, 2023 Al-Ettifaq 0-3 Al-Ittihad Saudi League September 3, 2022 Al-Ittihad 0-0 Al-Ettifaq Saudi League June 23, 2022 Al-Ettifaq 1-3 Al-Ittihad Saudi League December 26, 2021 Al-Ittihad 3-2 Al-Ettifaq Saudi League January 30, 2021 Al-Ettifaq 2-0 Al-Ittihad Saudi League

