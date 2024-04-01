Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ahli and Al Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ahli will take on Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City on Monday. Only two points separate these two teams in the standings, as Ahli are third with 48 points and Ittihad are fourth with 46 points after 25 rounds.

Ittihad have lost only one out of their last four games and will be confident of picking up their third win in a row when they travel to take on Ahli. Their opponents, on the other hand, have only won one out of their last four games, tilting this tie in favour of the visitors based on recent form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad kick-off time

Date: April 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Ahli team news

Gabri Veiga is still recuperating from injury for the hosts and it will be a few more weeks before he can rejoin the squad.

Firas Al-Buraikan, with 13 goals to his name so far, is the leading goal scorer for the team and will be the one to watch out for in the final third.

Ahli predicted XI: Mendy; Yaslam, Ibanez, Demiral, Balobaid; Kessie, Al Asmari; Mahrez, Firmino, Saint-Maximin; Al-Buraikan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al Sanbi, Abdo Defenders: Demiral, Ibañez, Alioski, Hindi, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Al-Amar, Balobaid, Hamed, Mendy Midfielders: Kessié, Saint-Maximin, Barrow, Otayf, Al-Nabit, Al-Majhad, Al-Asmari, Aljohani, Fallatah, Darisi Forwards: Mahrez, Firmino, Al-Buraikan, Asiri, Al-Rashidi

Al Ittihad team news

Madallah Al Olayan is available for selection for Al Ittihad once more after completing a one-match suspension in the previous game.

They have the entire squad fit and ready to take the field on Monday.

Ittihad predicted XI: Al Muaiouf; Kadesh, Hegazy, Luiz Felipe, Al Saqour; A. Al Ghamdi, Kante, F. Al Ghamdi, Jota; Benzema, Hamdallah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Hegazy, Felipe, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa Midfielders: Fabinho, Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/10/23 Al Ittihad 0 - 1 Al Ahli Saudi Pro League 26/02/22 Al Ahli 3 - 4 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 01/10/21 Al Ittihad 2 - 0 Al Ahli Saudi Pro League 11/02/21 Al Ahli 1 - 1 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 31/10/20 Al Ittihad 2 - 0 Al Ahli Saudi Pro League

Useful links