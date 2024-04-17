Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ahli and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Top-three hopefuls Al-Ahli will take on top-of-the-table Al-Hilal at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Friday night in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal come into this match fresh from lifting the Saudi Super Cup last Thursday. The Blue Waves secured the title with a convincing 4-1 victory over Al-Ittihad in Abu Dhabi.

Jorge Jesus's side are on track for a remarkable quadruple this season. They are well-placed to win the Saudi Pro League title, holding a 12-point lead over Al-Nassr with seven games remaining. They are also in the semi-finals of the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League.

As for Al-Ahli, the hosts have had mixed results in the league this year, but remain in pole position of clinching continental football at the end of the campaign. They played out a 1-1 draw against Al-Wehda in their last match.

Matthias Jaissle's side sit third in the league table with 52 points from 27 games. They are five points clear of fourth-placed Al-Ittihad and will be looking to increase that gap on Friday.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal kick-off time

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST on Friday, April 19, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al Ahli vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Shahid.

Team news & squads

Al Ahli team news

Veteran defensive midfielder Abdullah Otayf is a long-term absentee as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament tear picked up last September. Playmaker Gabri Veiga hasn't featured since mid-February due to an ankle issue, while defender Abdulbasit Hindi will be out as he serves the first game of his suspension following a straight red card against Al Wehda last time out.

Al-Ahli possible XI: Mendy; Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Balobaid; Darisi, Kessie; Mahrez, Firmino, Saint-Maximin; Al-Buraikan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Sanbi, Al-Fadda, Abdoh Defenders: Ibanez, Demiral, Hindi, Al-Hamad, Alioski, Al-Ammar, Balobaid, Al-Hurayji, Majrashi, Hamed Midfielders: Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Darisi, Al-Shamrani, Fallatah, Kessie, Al-Majhad, Al-Nabit, Barrow, Al-Rashidi Forwards: Firmino, Al-Buraikan, Mahrez, Asiri, Al-Serihi, Saint-Maximin

Al Hilal team news

Al-Hilal will continue to be without their marquee signing Neymar after he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in October that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Muteb Al Mufarrij joins the Brazilian on the treatment table with his own cruciate ligament injury that will keep him sidelined until the end of the campaign.

The competition's second top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is also sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury during the 4-3 win over Al Shabab on March 30.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Albulayhi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari; Al-Shehri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/10/23 Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 18/03/22 Al-Hilal 4-2 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 29/10/21 Al-Ahli 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 19/05/21 Al-Hilal 5-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 15/01/21 Al-Ahli 0-0 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

