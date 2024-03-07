Ajax vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Ajax and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax will take on Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday. Both teams will be eyeing an early advantage with a win in the first leg of the Round-of-16 fixture.

Aston Villa are on a three-game winning run and will be confident of picking up their fourth win in a row. They have scored nine goals during this period, which will give them confidence to challenge the Dutch opponents away from home.

Ajax have not found wins easy to come by - they have managed just two wins in their last seven matches. They will be hoping to gain a first-leg advantage since they are playing at home.

Ajax vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.45 pm GMT Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena

The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ajax vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Jordan Henderson made a comeback in midfield in the last game. Players like Carlos Forbs and Chuba Akpom were only featured on the bench and will be vying for a return to the starting lineup.

Two players will be unavailable for selection in the Ajax camp. Steven Bergwijn is still out due to injury, and Josip Sutalo is suspended

Ajax predicted XI: Ramaj; Gooijer, Rensch, Kaplan, Hato, Sosa; Hlynsson, Henderson, Mannsverk, Taylor; Brobbey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj Defenders: Rensch, Gaaei, Hato, Kaplan, Medić, Sosa, Ávila Midfielders: Henderson, Taylor, Mannsverk, Rijkhoff, van den Boomen, Berghuis, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson Forwards: Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, van Axel Dongen, Godts

Aston Villa team news

Following Jacob Ramsey's injury against Luton, Moussa Diaby might find himself back in the Villa starting lineup.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Villa camp ahead of their mid-week European adventure.

Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Tielemans; Diaby; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Watkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2008 Aston Villa 2-1 Ajax Europa League

