Ajax following Vertonghen's situation at Spurs 'very closely', admits Ten Hag

The Dutch head coach has opened the door for the defender to return to the club where he began his career this summer

Erik ten Hag has revealed that are keeping tabs on Jan Vertonghen, whose current contract at is due to expire at the end of the season.

Vertonghen rose through the youth ranks at Ajax before graduating to the senior squad in 2006, and went on to make over 250 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The international decided to undertake a new challenge in 2012, swapping the Eredivisie for the Premier League by joining up with north London outfit Spurs.

He has since established himself as one of the most consistent performers in English football, helping Spurs to emerge as top-four regulars in the process.

The 32-year-old has, however, only featured in 16 Premier League matches for Tottenham this season, and will become a free agent in June unless an extension can be agreed upon in the next couple of months.

More questions were raised over Vertonghen's future after his angry reaction to being substituted in the 54th minute of an fourth-round replay win over last week, but head coach Jose Mourinho has previously stated that he wants to retain the defender's services.

Ajax boss Ten Hag is now looking to capitalise on Vertonghen's situation, admitting the defender is an "option" for the Dutch champions if everything "comes together" this summer.

"Jan has a history at Ajax," Ten Hag told Ziggo Sport.

"Of course we are following his situation very closely, but you also have to look at the position in which someone plays.

"If that comes together, the availability and the position in which he plays, then he is an option.

"There is no question of any age limit here. If someone is good enough, it doesn't matter how old he is."

Vertonghen's agent Tom De Mul has insisted that his client could commit to fresh terms at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, claiming he is still "very happy" in north London and eager to keep playing regular football in the lead up to .

The experienced centre-back is currently preparing with the rest of the Spurs squad for a trip to on Sunday, as they look to close the four-point gap between themselves and fourth-placed .

Mourinho's men will then start looking ahead to a clash against on February 19, before coming up against the Blues at Stamford Bridge three days later.