Eredivisie
Johan Cruijff ArenA
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Ajax vs Feyenoord Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and De Klassieker start time

Eredivisie

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eredivisie title contenders Ajax will clash against Feyenoord in Sunday's De Klassieker at Johan Cruijff ArenA.

As the hosts are to play their matchday 20 game later this month, Francesco Farioli's men would see themselves trailing current leaders PSV by four points ahead of game week 21.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord - also with a league game in hand - aim to push for a Champions League spot amid their ongoing campaign in the European top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord will be available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Ajax vs Feyenoord kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie
Johan Cruijff ArenA

The Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord will be played at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm GMT on Sunday, February 2, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ajax vs Feyenoord Probable lineups

AjaxHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestFEY
22
R. Pasveer
37
J. Sutalo
15
Y. Baas
3
A. Gaaei
4
J. Hato
8
K. Taylor
28
K. Fitz-Jim
6
J. Henderson
9
B. Brobbey
11
M. Godts
20
B. Traore
22
T. Wellenreuther
2
B. Nieuwkoop
18
G. Trauner
16
H. Bueno
20
J. Mitchell
4
I. Hwang
14
I. Paixao
24
G. Zechiel
27
A. Milambo
23
A. Hadj Moussa
9
A. Ueda

4-1-4-1

FEYAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Francesco Farioli

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Brian Priske

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Ajax team news

Amourricho Van Axel-Dongen, Owen Wijndal and Gaston Avila are among the injury absentees at the club.

The in-form Kenneth Taylor should once again partner Jordan Henderson and Kian Fitz-Jim in the midfield, while Wout Weghorst leads the line of attack.

Feyenoord team news

The visitors have comparatively a much lengthier injury list, as Justin Bijlow, Chris-Kevin Nadje, Calvin Stengs, Jordan Lotomba, Quinten Timber and Ramiz Zerrouki are all set to miss the derby.

Timon Wellenreuther, Antoni Milambo and Hwang In-beom are in line for recalls to the XI, with Ayase Ueda to replace Santiago Gimenez up front.

Form

AJX
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FEY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

AJX

Last 5 matches

FEY

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

