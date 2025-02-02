How to watch today's Ajax vs Feyenoord Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and De Klassieker start time

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eredivisie title contenders Ajax will clash against Feyenoord in Sunday's De Klassieker at Johan Cruijff ArenA.

As the hosts are to play their matchday 20 game later this month, Francesco Farioli's men would see themselves trailing current leaders PSV by four points ahead of game week 21.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord - also with a league game in hand - aim to push for a Champions League spot amid their ongoing campaign in the European top flight.

Ajax vs Feyenoord kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie Johan Cruijff ArenA

The Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord will be played at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm GMT on Sunday, February 2, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Amourricho Van Axel-Dongen, Owen Wijndal and Gaston Avila are among the injury absentees at the club.

The in-form Kenneth Taylor should once again partner Jordan Henderson and Kian Fitz-Jim in the midfield, while Wout Weghorst leads the line of attack.

Feyenoord team news

The visitors have comparatively a much lengthier injury list, as Justin Bijlow, Chris-Kevin Nadje, Calvin Stengs, Jordan Lotomba, Quinten Timber and Ramiz Zerrouki are all set to miss the derby.

Timon Wellenreuther, Antoni Milambo and Hwang In-beom are in line for recalls to the XI, with Ayase Ueda to replace Santiago Gimenez up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

