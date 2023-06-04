Erik ten Hag making moves? Ajax star Jurrien Timber spotted at Wembley for FA Cup final after transfer links to Man Utd

Ajax star Jurrien Timber was pictured heading into the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City amid links with the former.

Timber played under Ten Hag at Ajax

Linked with move to Man Utd

Spotted at Wembley

WHAT HAPPENED? Timber, who played under Ten Hag when he was in Amsterdam, was spotted heading into Wembley along with his entourage to watch the final, which United lost 2-1 thanks to a superb Ilkay Gundogan brace that included the fastest ever FA Cup final goal. Timber has been linked with a potential switch to United, with the club making two bids to sign him last summer, and he has recently admitted "the chance is there" for him to leave Ajax.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timber may well be a target again this summer as Ten Hag looks to rebuild his defence. There are suggestions that Harry Maguire will be allowed to leave, while injuries have struck down Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at times this season, meaning quality back-ups are required.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? They will be heading to the USA for a pre-season tour that will take in games against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund, but first they will play Leeds in Norway and Lyon in Scotland.