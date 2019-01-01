Aguero billed as the ultimate frontman by former Man City striker Goater

A cult hero from the Blues’ past admits that he would have relished the opportunity to play alongside an Argentine who has a bit of everything

Sergio Aguero is considered to be the ultimate frontman by Shaun Goater, with a legend “running out of adjectives” to describe the Argentine striker.

A forward acquired from in the summer of 2011 has become an icon in his own right at the Etihad Stadium.

The 31-year-old has been a model of consistency, reaching the 30-goal mark in five of his eight seasons.

His stunning return has made him City’s all-time leading marksman and seen him contribute to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and an triumph.

A standing among the finest strikers to have ever graced the English top-flight is safely secured, with Goater of the opinion that Aguero has raised the bar in the modern era.

The former Blues star told the club’s official website: “Oh yes. I would not have minded [playing with Aguero]. Sergio makes things look easy!

“Sergio is a goal scorer. When you see him go deep, he gets it, a couple touches, he’s in the final third and that’s when he becomes deadly.

“He’s added another bow to his armour. Sergio can score that beautiful goal outside the box; I’d get a nosebleed if I did that! My goals were inside the box.

“For someone who’s not that tall and knows how we play, he holds the ball up well, he’s intelligent, he’s gifted technically, and got a great eye for goal.

“I run out of adjectives to describe him, but it would have been absolutely brilliant to play alongside him.”

Aguero is responsible for many of the most memorable moments in City’s recent history.

His most notable contribution, though, came on the final day of his debut campaign when he netted a stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers to secure a stunning title triumph.

“Aguero’s moment was so special… I think that was the change of the guard," Goater added.

“That period has been total dominance by City, and I think there’s still more to come with Pep Guardiola and his never-say-die, his winning mentality to win.

“Pep is a serial winner and he has won so many finals. He’s unbelievable so, as I say, we know that there’s more to come.

“The 2018-19 season has been brilliant, and it just makes us all look forward to next season.”

City landed an historic treble in 2018-19, with Guardiola guiding his side to a clean sweep of domestic honours in .