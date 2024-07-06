This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFL Community Series - St Kilda v North MelbourneGetty Images
Andrew Steel

AFL 2024 Schedule: Aussie Rules fixtures, results and more

Your guide on what's to come for this AFL season

The 2024 AFL season is here, with the southern hemisphere’s most-watched club sport set to deliver another superb season of action across Australia as a host of teams set their sights on success and silverware at the end of the campaign.

The road to the historic AFL Grand Final is paved with good intentions, but only two teams will make it to Melbourne Cricket Ground in the spring - and only one will be remembered in the history books as premiers.

From reigning champions Collingwood to last year’s runners-up Brisbane and the perennial favorites of Richmond and Carlton, it looks set to be another cracking year for Aussie rules football across the nation, from the Indian to the Pacific Ocean.

But who will play when, and where can you ensure you watch all the action unfold? GOAL to guide you through the AFL 2024 season schedule, including upcoming fixtures and more.

Full AFL 2024 season schedule

From the opening rounds to round 4, GOAL breaks down the full AFL 2024 schedule by rounds below.

AFL 2024 Opening Round fixtures

DateGame & Results Time (AEDT)Watch
Thursday, March 7Sydney 12.14 (86) - (64) 9.10 Melbourne19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, March 8Brisbane 12.13 (85) v (86) 13.8 Carlton19:50Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 9Gold Coast 14.15 (99) v (60) 9.6 Richmond16:20Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 9Greater Western Sydney 18.6 (114) v (82) 11.16 Collingwood19:30Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 1 fixtures

DateGame & Results Time (AEDT)Watch
Thursday, March 14Carlton 12.14 (86) v (81) 12.9 Richmond19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, March 15Collingwood 10.9 (69) v (102) 15.12 Sydney19:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 16Essendon 17.5 (107) v (83) 11.17 Hawthorn13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 16Greater Western Sydney 17.19 (121) v (82) (13.4) North Melbourne16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 16Geelong 10.16 (76) v (68) 9.14 St Kilda19:30Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 16Gold Coast 8.12 (60) v (54) 8.6 Adelaide20:10Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 17Melbourne 16.13 (109) v (64) 9.10 Western Bulldogs13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 17Port Adelaide 16.24 (120) v (70) 10.10 West Coast16:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 17Fremantle 14.9 (93) v (70) 10.10 Brisbane18:50Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 2 fixtures

DateGame & ResultsTime (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, March 21St Kilda 14.10 (94) v (79) 12.7 Collingwood19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, March 22Adelaide 11.11 (77) v (96) 14.12 Geelong 19:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 23North Melbourne 11.10 (76) v (102) 15.12 Fremantle13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 23Hawthorn 5.8 (38) v (93) 14.9 Melbourne16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 23Sydney 19.17 (131) v (101) 15.11 Essendon19:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 24Western Bulldogs 18.7 (115) v (67) 10.7 Gold Coast13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 24Richmond 13.14 (92) v (112) 18.14 Port Adelaide16:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 24West Coast 5.13 (43) v (108) 16.12 Greater Western Sydney18:50Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 3 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, March 28Brisbane 10.12 (72) v (92) 14.8 Collingwood19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, March 29North Melbourne 12.9 (81) v (137) 21.11 Carlton16:20Kayo Sports
Friday, March 29Fremantle 9.15 (69) v (34) 4.10 Adelaide19:20Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 30Essendon 10.11 (71) v (67) 9.13 St Kilda16:20Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 30Port Adelaide 13.11 (89) v (96) 15.6 Melbourne19:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 31Western Bulldogs 16. 10 (106) v (30) 3.12 West Coast13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 31Richmond 11.16 (82) v (77) 11.11 Sydney16:00Kayo Sports
Monday, April 1Hawthorn 10.10 (70) v (106) 17.4 Geelong15:20Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 4 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, April 4Adelaide 8.15 (63) v (78) 10.18 Melbourne19:40Kayo Sports
Friday, April 5Brisbane 16.16 (112) v (42) 6.6 North Melbourne17:10Kayo Sports
Friday, April 5Port Adelaide 17.9 (111) v (42) 6.6 Essendon16:20Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 6West Coast Eagles 11.12 (78) v (104) 15.14 Sydney13:30Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 6Fremantle 9.9 (63) v (73) 10.13 Carlton16:20Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 6Western Bulldogs 14.7 (91) v (95) 14.11 Geelong20:10Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 7Gold Coast 13.11 (89) v (117) 18.9 Greater Western Sydney12:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 7Richmond 9.6 (60) v (67) 9.13 St Kilda15:20Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 7Collingwood 11.11 (77) v (72) 11.6 Hawthorn17:10Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 5 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, April 11Melbourne 8.12 (60) v (82) 12.10 Brisbane Lions19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, April 12Western Bulldogs 9.13 (67) v (96) 15.6 Essendon19:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 13Greater Western Sydney 11.14 (80) v (79) 12.7 St Kilda13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 13Carlton 14.14 (98) v (100) 16.4 Adelaide16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 13Gold Coast 16.13 (109) v (56) 8.8 Hawthorn19:30Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 13Port Adelaide 9.12 (66) v (63) 9.9 Fremantle20:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 14Geelong 21.13 (139) v (64) 10.4 North Melbourne13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 14West Coast 16.13 (109) v (70) 10.10 Richmond17:00Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 6 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, April 18St Kilda 9.10 (64) v (124) 19.10 Western Bulldogs19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, April 19Adelaide 11.9 (75) v (78) 10.18 Essendon19:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 20Collingwood 17.21 (123) v (81) 12.9 Port Adelaide13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 20Carlton 17.15 (117) v (98) 15.8 Greater Western Sydney16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 20Brisbane 4.13 (37) v (63) 9.9 Geelong20:30Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 20West Coast 16.9 (105) v (68) 10.8 Fremantle22:10Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 21Sydney 17.8 (110) v (57) 8.9 Gold Coast13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 21North Melbourne 10.8 (68) v (113) 17.11 Hawthorn16:00Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 7 fixtures - Anzac Appeal Round

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Wednesday, April 24Richmond 5.12 (42) v (85) 13.7 Melbourne19:25Kayo Sports
Thursday, April 25Essendon 12.13 (85) v (85) 12.13 Collingwood15:20Kayo Sports
Thursday, April 25Greater Western Sydney 17.11 (113) v (59) 8.11 Brisbane19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, April 26Port Adelaide 11.16 (82) v (72) 11.6 St Kilda18:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 27North Melbourne 12.9 (81) v (138) 20.18 Adelaide13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 27Geelong 18.10 (118) v (105) 15.15 Carlton16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 27Fremantle 14.11 (95) v (71) 10.11 Western Bulldogs20:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 28Gold Coast 17.10 (112) v (75) 12.3 West Coast13:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 28Hawthorn 5.12 (42) v (118) 18.10 Sydney16:00Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 8 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, May 2Adelaide 12.6 (78) v (48) 5.18 Port Adelaide19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, May 3Carlton 12.7 (79) v (85) 12.13 Collingwood19:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 4Sydney 14.14 (98) v (69) 10.9 Greater Western Sydney13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 4St Kilda 15.13 (103) v (65) 10.5 North Melbourne16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 4Melbourne 10.14 (74) v (66) 9.12 Geelong19:30Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 4West Coast 11.5 (71) v (77) 11.11 Essendon20:10Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 5Richmond 6.13 (49) v (103) 15.13 Fremantle13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 5Western Bulldogs 14.7 (91) v 14.14 (98) Hawthorn16:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 5Brisbane 10.19 (79) v (45) 6.9 Gold Coast19:10Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 9 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, May 9Carlton 12.5 (77) v (76) 10.16 Melbourne19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, May 10Geelong 14.11 (95) v (101) 15.11 Port Adelaide19:10Kayo Sports
Friday, May 10Fremantle 4.15 (39) v (87) 13.9 Sydney20:20Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 11Hawthorn 8.10 (58) v (53) 7.11 St Kilda13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 11Essendon 12.10 (82) v (62) 9.8 Greater Western Sydney16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 11Gold Coast 17.18 (120) v (52) 7.10 North Melbourne19:00Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 11Richmond 6.6 (42) v (133) 19.19 Western Bulldogs19:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 12Collingwood 15.13 (103) v (37) 5.7 West Coast13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 12Adelaide 13.12 (90) v (90) 13.12 Brisbane16:00Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 10 (Sir Doug Nicholls Round Week 1) fixtures

DateGame & ResultsTime (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, May 16Gold Coast 28.8 (164) v (100) 15.10 Geelong 20:30Kayo Sports
Friday, May 17Sydney 17.15 (117) v (65) 9.11 Carlton 20:40Kayo Sports
Friday, May 18Collingwood 12.6 (78) v (74) 11.8 Adelaide14:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 18Greater Western Sydney 6.7 (43) v (70) 8.22 Western Bulldogs 17:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 18St Kilda 8.7 (55) v (72) 9.18 Fremantle20:30Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 18Brisbane 26.7 (163) v (44) 6.8 Richmond 20:30Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 19Essendon 16.10 (106) v (66) 10.6 North Melbourne 14:10Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 19Port Adelaide 11.14 (80) v (79) 12.7 Hawthorn16:20Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 19West Coast 16.9 (105) v (70) 10.10 Melbourne19:20Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 11 (Sir Doug Nicholls Round Week 2) fixtures

DateGame & ResultsTime (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, May 23Western Bulldogs 12.16 (88) v (102) 16.6 Sydney19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, May 24Fremantle 11.9 (75) v (75) 10.15 Collingwood20:10Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 25North Melbourne 7.6 (48) v (107) 16.11 Port Adelaide13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 25Carlton 15.12 (102) v (73) 11.7 Gold Coast13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 25Geelong 11.8 (74) v (78) 11.12 Greater Western Sydney16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 25Richmond 10.14 (74) v (86) 12.14 Essendon19:40Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 26Hawthorn 15.10 (100) v (75) 10.15 Brisbane13:10Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 26Melbourne 14.16 (100) v (62) 9.8 St Kilda15:20Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 26Adelaide 21.11 (137) v (38) 5.8 West Coast16:40Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 12 fixtures

DateGame & ResultsTime (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, May 30Port Adelaide 10.11 (71) v (107) 16.11 Carlton19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, May 31Collingwood 12.10 (82) v (100) 15.10 Western Bulldogs19:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 1Hawthorn 16.11 (107) v (80) 12.8 Adelaide 13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 1West Coast 10.8 (68) v (82) 12.10 St Kilda16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 1Geelong 15.9 (99) v (69) 10.9 Richmond 19:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, June 2Melbourne 7.7 (49) v 22.9 (141) Fremantle12:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, June 2Gold Coast 14.7 (91) v (80) 11.14 Essendon16:00Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 13 fixtures

DateGame & ResultsTime (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Thursday, June 6Adelaide 10.11 (71) v (79) 12.7 Richmond 19:30Kayo Sports
Friday, June 7Bulldogs 10.11 (71) v (114) 17.12 Carlton 19:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 8Hawthorn 12.13 (85) v (79) 12.7 Greater Western Sydney13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 8West Coast 8.1 (65) v (74) 111.8 North Melbourne16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 8St Kilda 7.9 (51) v (48) 7.6 Gold Coast19:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, June 9Sydney 16.16 (112) v (82) 12.10 Geelong15:20Kayo Sports
Sunday, June 9Essendon 9.16 (70) v (96) 15.6 Carlton19:20Kayo Sports
Monday, June 10Collingwood 14.5 (89) v (51) 6.15 Melbourne15:20Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 14 fixtures

DateGame & ResultsTime (AEDT/AEST)Where to watch
Friday, June 14Brisbane 19.12 (126) v (106) 16.12 St Kilda19:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 15Western Bulldogs 23.11 (149) v (82) 12.10 Fremantle13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 15Richmond 6.13 (49) v (97) 14.13 Hawthorn16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 15Adelaide 10.7 (67) v (109) 16.13 Sydney19:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, June 16North Melbourne 19.4 (118) v (119) 18.11 Collingwood13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, June 16Greater Western Sydney 9.19 (73) v (51) 6.15 Port Adelaide16:00Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 15 fixtures

DateGame & ResultsTime (AEST)Where to watch
Friday, June 21Carlton 21.12 (138) v (75) 11.9 Geelong19:40Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 22Port Adelaide 10.13 (73) v 23.14 (152) Brisbane13:45Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 22Greater Western Sydney 11.9 (75) v (15.12) (102) Sydney16:35Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 22Melbourne 11.4 (70) v (67) 10.7 North Richmond19:30Kayo Sports
Sunday, June 23Essendon 19.8 (122) v (92) 13.14 West Coast13:00Kayo Sports
Sunday, June 23Fremantle 12.13 (85) v (65) 10.5 Gold Coast16:00Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 16 fixtures

DateGame & ResultsTime (AEST)Where to Watch
Friday, June 28Brisbane Lions 11.20 (86) v (81) 11.15 Melbourne7:40 PMKayo Sports
Saturday, June 29Sydney Swans 14.14 (98) v (99) 15.9 Fremantle1:45 PMKayo Sports
Saturday, June 29North Melbourne 9.6 (60) v (77) 11.11 Western Bulldogs4:35 PMKayo Sports
Saturday, June 29Gold Coast SUNS 14.17 (101) v (90) 13.12 Collingwood7:25 PMKayo Sports
Saturday, June 29Adelaide Crows 13.16 (94) v (78) 12.6 GWS GIANTS7:10 PMKayo Sports
Saturday, June 29Geelong Cats 16.9 (105) v (60) 9.6 Essendon7:25 PMKayo Sports
Sunday, June 30St Kilda 8.12 (60) v (62) 8.14 Port Adelaide1:10 PMKayo Sports
Sunday, June 30Richmond 10.10 (70) v (131) 20.11 Carlton3:20 PMKayo Sports
Sunday, June 30West Coast Eagles 4.9 (33) v (94) 14.10 Hawthorn1:20 PMKayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 17 fixtures

DateGame & ResultsTime (AEST)Where to Watch
Friday, July 5Collingwood 12.8 (80) v (92) 13.14 EssendonKayo Sports
Saturday, July 6North Melbourne v Gold Coast SUNS9:15 AMKayo Sports
Saturday, July 6Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs9:15 AMKayo Sports
Saturday, July 6Geelong Cats v Hawthorn12:05 PMKayo Sports
Saturday, July 6GWS GIANTS v Carlton3:00 PMKayo Sports
Saturday, July 6Fremantle v Richmond3:40 PMKayo Sports
Sunday, July 7Melbourne v West Coast Eagles8:40 AMKayo Sports
Sunday, July 7St Kilda v Sydney Swans10:50 AMKayo Sports
Sunday, July 7Brisbane Lions v Adelaide Crows11:40 AMKayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 18 fixtures

DateGame & ResultsTime (AEST)Where to Wacth
Friday, July 12Collingwood vs. Geelong Cats3:10 PMKayo Sports
Saturday, July 13Sydney Swans vs. North Melbourne9:15 AMKayo Sports
Saturday, July 13Hawthorn vs. Fremantle9:15 AMKayo Sports
Saturday, July 13Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton12:05 PMKayo Sports
Saturday, July 13Melbourne vs. Essendon3:00 PMKayo Sports
Saturday, July 13Adelaide Crows vs. St Kilda3:00 PMKayo Sports
Sunday, July 14Gold Coast SUNS vs. Port Adelaide8:40 AMKayo Sports
Sunday, July 14Richmond vs. GWS GIANTS10:50 AMKayo Sports
Sunday, July 14West Coast Eagles vs. Brisbane Lions12:10 PMKayo Sports

How to watch AFL 2024 season

In Australia, coverage of the AFL 2024 season will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and additionally streamed through Kayo Sports.

Offering a broad selection of action from across the Australian rules football season, as well as a variety of other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

