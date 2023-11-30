AEK Athens vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between AEK Athens and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AEK Athens will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Agia Sophia Stadium for their penultimate UEFA Europa League Group B fixture on Thursday.

It's set to be a thrilling contest, with the Seagulls currently three points above the third-placed hosts, who would leapfrog them into second on a better head-to-head record if they win here.

That's because AEK Athens won the reverse fixture 3-2 in England in the group opener, but a lot has happened since then. Brighton have got their European campaign back on track, and after a draw in Marseille, they completed a double over fallen Dutch giants Ajax.

AEK, meanwhile, need a win to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. Their chances of making it out of the group have been hampered by home and away defeats to Marseille.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AEK Athens vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45pm GMT Venue: OPAP Arena

The Europa League encounter between AEK Athens and Brighton will be played at the OPAP Arena on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch AEK Athens vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

AEK Athens team news

AEK Athens will be missing Harold Moukoudi, Jens Jonsson, and Levi Garcia as they continue to recover from injuries picked up earlier this month.

However, the Greek outfit will have their first-choice keeper Cican Stankovic back available after serving a one-match Europa League suspension last time out, and he is set to displace Giorgos Athanasiadis in between the sticks.

AEK Athens possible XI: Stankovic; Sidibe, Vida, Mitoglou, Hajsafi; Szymanski; Amrabat, Mantalos, Pineda, Gacinovic; Zuber

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stankovic, Ginis, Theocharis Defenders: Moukoudi, Mohammadi, Rota, Callens, Vida, Pilios, Hajsafi, Mitoglou, Sidibe, Chrysopoulos Midfielders: Szymanski, Amrabat, Jonsson, Garcia, Gacinovic, Zuber, Pineda, Eliasson, Mantalos, Galanopoulos, Fernandes Forwards: Van Weert, Araujo, Ponce, Zine

Brighton team news

The Seagulls will be without the services of Kaoru Mitoma (knock), Pervis Estupinan (muscle), Adam Webster (knock), Danny Welbeck (muscle), James Milner (muscle), Solly March (knee) and Julio Enciso (knee) for the weekend, while Igor Julio (ankle) is uncertain. Ansu Fati and Tariq Lamptey (both muscle) will all be assessed late before the game after both were forced off in the first half against Forest.

Mahmoud Dahoud's three-game ban only applies in domestic circuit, meaning he will be available to play on Thursday and will likely start in the engine room. The same goes for skipper Lewis Dunk, having picked up a red card against Forest in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Gross; Dahoud, Baleba; Adingra, Pedro, Buonanotte; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Milner, Gross, Lallana, Buonanotte Forwards: Fati, Adingra, Ferguson, Pedro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/9/23 Brighton 2-3 AEK UEFA Europa League

Useful links