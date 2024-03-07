AC Milan vs Slavia Prague: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between AC Milan and Slavia Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they play host to Czech side Slavia Prague at San Siro in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

While the visitors bypassed the knockout round playoffs by finishing first in Group G, the Rossoneri made it through the playoffs after slipping out of the Champions League by finishing third in this season's so-called "Group of Death."

A cruising 3-0 first-leg victory set the tone for Stefano Pioli's side, and despite suffering a 3-2 defeat one week later, they ultimately got over the line in France, prevailing 5-3 on aggregate.

AC Milan vs Slavia Prague kick-off time

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Stadio San Siro

The UEFA Europa League match between AC Milan and Slavia Prague will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch AC Milan vs Slavia Prague online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports4 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Tommaso Pobega is the only absentee for AC Milan, with boss Stefano Pioli set to pick a strong starting XI on Thursday evening to take real control of this tie.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez; Reijnders, Bennacer; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Slavia Prague team news

Tomas Vlcek came off injured in the draw with local rivals and league leaders Sparta Prague at the weekend, so his involvement is currently in major doubt. Ondrej Kolar, Christos Zafeiris, David Pech and Mohamed Ihattaren are all ruled out through respective injury problems.

Slavia Prague possible XI: Stanek; Doudera, Holes, Zima, Vlcek, Boril; Jurecka, Masopust, Dorley, Schranz; Chytil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kolář, Staněk, Mandous, Sirotník Defenders: Zima, Ogbu, Holeš, Masopust, Sinyan, Bořil, Vlček, Zmrzlý Midfielders: Ihattaren, Zafeiris, Dorley, Schranz, Jurásek, Diouf, Vorlický, Provod, Tomič, Wallem, Ševčík, Doudera, Ogungbayi, Pech Forwards: Chytil, Jurečka, Tijani, van Buren, Tecl

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between AC Milan and Slavia Prague, with the Italian giants viewed as overwhelming favourites to establish a healthy first-leg lead.

