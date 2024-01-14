AC Milan vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will be looking to further tighten their stranglehold on a top-four spot in Serie A when they host Jose Mourinho's AS Roma at San Siro on Sunday evening.

The Rossoneri are nine points behind table-toppers and arch-rivals Inter Milan, and while a title challenge is not completely out of question, they have not shown enough consistency to catch up with the pace of Juventus and Inter at the top of the table.

Milan thrashed Empoli 3-0 last weekend, but their silverware ambitions this season took another hit as they were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Atalanta on Tuesday night.

Roma were also dumped out of Coppa Italia in midweek after losing 1-0 to Lazio, while they could only manage a 1-1 draw with Atalanta in Serie A action last Sunday as manager Jose Mourinho was shown yet another red card, and will face a touchline ban here.

AC Milan vs Roma kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Roma will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, January 14, 2024 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch AC Milan vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 6 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

AC Milan remain without a host of players, including the centre-back trio Pierre Kalulu, Malick Thiaw, and Fikayo Tomori. Alessandro Florenzi and Tommaso Pobega are ruled out again, though, while Ismael Bennacer and Samuel Chukwueze are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

On the flip side, Swiss striker Noah Okafor has returned to training in full capacity, and could feature on the bench, while Matteo Gabbia is also raring to go.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Hernandez, Jimenez; Reijnders, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero Forwards: Jovic, Traore, Chukwueze

Roma team news

Similar to his counterpart in the home dugout, Roma boss Jose Mourinho also has a raft of defensive absences to cope with, as Evan Ndicka is representing hosts Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Chris Smalling remains sidelined.

Gianluca Mancini and Diego Llorente are also dealing with minor knocks, and Juventus loanee Dean Huijsen made a huge error by giving up the winning penalty on his debut last time out against Lazio.

Things don't look much rosy for Mourinho in attack as he could be forced to pick Stephan El Shaarawy alongside Romelu Lukaku against his former club, with star-winger Paulo Dybala set to miss out through a muscular injury.

Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Llorente; Kristensen, Pellegrini, Paredes, Bove, Zalewski; Belotti, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp, Kambulla Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy, Dybala

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/02/23 Roma 1-1 Milan Serie A 04/29/23 Roma 1-1 Milan Serie A 09/01/23 Milan 2-2 Roma Serie A 01/06/22 Milan 3-3 Roma Serie A 11/01/21 Roma 1-2 Milan Serie A

