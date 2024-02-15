How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between AC Milan and Rennes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will now aim to book their place in the Europa League round of 16 when they welcome Rennes at San Siro for the first leg of the knockout round play-offs on Thursday.

The Rossoneri's 2-1 win against Newcastle in their final group game in the European top flight was only enough to land them a transfer to the Europa League by virtue of finishing third in the group.

Meanwhile, Rennes ended up a point short of eventual Group F leaders Villarreal after losing 3-2 to the latter and are now tasked to overcome the Champions League drop-outs in order to make the last-16.

AC Milan vs Rennes kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: San Siro

The UEFA Europa League match between AC Milan and Rennes will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, February 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch AC Milan vs Rennes online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Apart from already missing defenders Pierre Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori, Pioli will now have to manage without Davide Calabria after the latter was forced off injured in Sunday's 2-1 domestic win against Napoli.

However, Malick Thiaw is back after recovering from a hamstring injury that had kept him sidelined for two months, while winger Samu Chukwueze returns to the squad as a runner-up with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Elsewhere, having served his ban, Tijjani Reijnders could start ahead of Ismael Bennacer in midfield.

Olivier Giroud should continue to feature upfront.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Jimenez; Reijnders, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Rennes team news

Benjamin Bourigeaud, who bagged the winner against Le Havre in Sunday's Ligue 1 outing, would start on the opposite side of the Desire Doue.

Arnaud Kalimuendo and Martin Terrier will be partnered in attack, while newboys Azor Matusiwa and Alidu Seidu have been added to the club's Europa League roster.

Enzo Le Fee and Fabian Rieder are sidelined through injuries.

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda; G. Doue, Seidu, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Matusiwa, Santamaria, D. Doue; Kalimuendo, Terrier.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallon, Mandanda, Lembet Defenders: Theate, Belocian, Omari, Seidu, Wooh, Truffert, Nagida, G. Doue Midfielders: Santamaria, Matusiwa, Bourigeaud, Blas, D. Doue Forwards: Kalimeundo, Yildirim, Lambourde, Gouiri, Terrier, Salah

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time AC Milan and Rennes face each other across all competitions.

