AC Milan vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch the Serie A clash between AC Milan and Bologna on TV in the United Kingdom and United States.

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

AC Milan are back at San Siro on Saturday as they host Bologna in a Serie A clash.

The Rossoneri's last win came at home - a 4-2 victory over Udinese - before Stefano Pioli's men salvaged a point against Atalanta last weekend, while the visiting side are looking for their first league win of the season after last picking a point against Verona.

AC Milan are overwhelming favourites for the win, having lost just once against the Emilia-Romagna based side in their last 25 Serie A meetings.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

AC Milan vs Bologna date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Bologna Date: August 27, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna on TV & live stream online

For viewers in UK, the tie between AC Milan and Bologna can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In the US, Serie A games can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app throughout the 2022-23 season.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Player U.S. ESPN+ ESPN app

AC Milan squad and team news

Milan have nearly a full squad to choose from other than the notable absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud and Divock Origi will be looking for a spot in attack, if it's not going to be Ante Rebic.

Pioli won't be looking to make many changes from the Atalanta draw otherwise, with Alexis Saelemaekers also in contention to start ahead of Junior Messias on the right channel, and Charles De Ketelaere possibly replacing Brahim Diaz going forward.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Leao; Rebic

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Mirante, Tătărușanu Defenders Ballo-Touré, Calabria, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Kjær, Tomori Midfielders Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Díaz, Krunić, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Ibrahimović, Lazetić, Leão, Messias, Origi, Rebić

Bologna squad and team news

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has an inevitable change to make as Riccardo Orsolini recklessly got himself sent off in the Verona draw.

Defender Adama Soumaoro will return from his ban and should start in a back three allowing Lorenzo De Silvestri to move to his natural wide position on the right. New signing Jhon Lucumi may be given a look in.

Marko Arnautovic will be looking to become only the fourth Bologna player to score in their first three Serie A games of the season after becoming the first to score in the club's opening two games since Roberto Baggio 25 years ago.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Bonifazi; De Silvestri, Dominguez, Schouten, Cambiaso; Soriano; Barrow, Arnautovic