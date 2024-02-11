AC Milan vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In hot pursuit of the Serie A top two, AC Milan will be looking to extend their eight-game unbeaten streak in the league when they play host to Napoli at San Siro on Sunday.

Following a 3-2 victory at Frosinone last weekend, Stefano Pioli's men can put more pressure on Juventus in terms of possibly going within a point of the second-placed side.

On the other hand, Napoli found themselves outside the top five despite beating Verona 2-1 the last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, February 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch AC Milan vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Given that Pierre Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori are still out injured, and as Malick Thiaw remains a fitness concern, Simon Kjaer and Matteo Gabbia should continue at centre-back.

Tijjani Reijnders is suspended, so Ismael Bennacer is likely to be introduced in midfield.

Olivier Giroud would lead the line of attack once again, while Samu Chukwueze will be involved in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final with Nigeria.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao

Napoli team news

Visitors boss Walter Mazzarri might be able to use the likes of Piotr Zielinski, Alex Meret and Mathias Olivera as options from the bench as the trio return from their knocks.

Mario Rui faced a ban. As a result, January signing Pasquale Mazzocchi may be called into action on the left side.

While Nigeria's Victor Osimhen is out to battle for the Africa Cup of Nations title, Giovanni Simeone is set to be supported by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano in attack.

Napoli possible XI: Gollini; Ostigard, Rrahmani, Jesus; Di Lorenzo, Anguissa, Lobotka, Mazzocchi; Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Raspadori, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Napoli across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 29, 2023 Napoli 2-2 AC Milan Serie A April 18, 2023 Napoli 1-1 AC Milan UEFA Champions League April 12, 2023 AC Milan 1-0 Napoli UEFA Champions League April 1, 2023 Napoli 0-4 AC Milan Serie A September 18, 2022 AC Milan 1-2 Napoli Serie A

Useful links