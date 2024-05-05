AC Milan vs Genoa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having confirmed their berth in the Champions League next season, AC Milan will look to strengthen their chances of finishing second in Serie A when they face Genoa on Sunday.

However, the Rossoneri are yet to snap a five-game winless run in all competitions after the goalless draw with Juventus at the weekend.

Meanwhile, having last beaten Cagliari 3-0, Genoa will aim to register back-to-back wins for the first time since January.

AC Milan vs Genoa kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Sunday, May 5, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch AC Milan vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori and Davide Calabria are all back from their respective bans, but captain Calabria is ruled out through injury this week.

Now Yunus Musah is set to serve a one-match ban, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mike Maignan and Pierre Kalulu are unavailable for selection.

Moreover, Tommaso Pobega and Luka Jovic are major doubts.

MLS-bound Olivier Giroud will start upfront, with either Samu Chukwueze or Noah Okafor to replace Loftus-Cheek in attack.

AC Milan possible XI: Sportiello; Florenzi, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Adli, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Genoa team news

Apart from long-term absentee Alan Matturro, the visitors will be without the trio lot of Mattia Bani, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Milan loanee Junior Messias for Sunday's game.

If Albert Gudmundsson is unable to recover from illness, one of Vitinha and Caleb Ekuban will be in line to start alongside Mateo Retegui in the final third.

Genoa possible XI: Martinez; Vogliacco, De Winter, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Thorsby, Martin; Gudmundsson, Retegui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Leali, Stolz, Sommariva, Calvani Defenders: De Winter, Vasquez, Cittadini, Vagliacco, Martin, Haps, Spence, Sabelli Midfielders: Bohinen, Badelj, Frendrup, Thorsby, Strootman Forwards: Vitinha, Ankeye, Gudmundsoon, Retegui, Ekuban

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Genoa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 7, 2023 Genoa 0-1 AC Milan Serie A April 15, 2022 AC Milan 2-0 Genoa Serie A January 13, 2022 AC Milan 3-1 AET Genoa Coppa Italia December 1, 2021 Genoa 0-3 AC Milan Serie A April 18, 2021 AC Milan 2-1 Genoa Serie A

