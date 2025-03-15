+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logo
San Siro
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's AC Milan vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AAC MilanComoAC Milan vs Como

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

European hopefuls AC Milan will welcome Como to San Siro for a Serie A encounter on Saturday.

The Rossoneri managed to avert their fourth defeat in their last five league games as Sergio Conceicao's side edged Lecce 3-2 last weekend, while Cesc Fabregas' men are coming off a 1-1 draw with Venezia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Como online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Como will be available to watch live on Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Como kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Como will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Saturday, March 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Como Probable lineups

AC MilanHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestCOM
16
M. Maignan
28
M. Thiaw
46
M. Gabbia
32
K. Walker
19
T. Hernandez
10
R. Leao
14
T. Reijnders
79
J. Felix
11
C. Pulisic
80
Y. Musah
7
S. Gimenez
30
J. Butez
2
M. Kempf
5
E. Goldaniga
28
I. Smolcic
41
A. Valle
80
M. Caqueret
23
M. Perrone
33
L. Da Cunha
38
A. Diao
7
G. Strefezza
79
N. Paz

4-3-3

COMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Conceicao

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Fabregas

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • I. Azon

AC Milan team news

Alessandro Florenzi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be available for selection after the duo rejoined full training. Mike Maignan and Strahinja Pavlovic are back from their bans, but Emerson Royal will miss out due to injury.

Rafael Leao will eye a recall to the XI, while Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez should continue to feature in the final third.

Como team news

Assane Diao and Nico Paz are the main threats in attack for the visitors, while Patrick Cutrone and Dele Alli will remain confined to the bench.

Fabregas will be without Sergi Roberto and Ivan Azon on account of injury issues, but Marc-Oliver Kempf and Mergim Vojvoda return from their bans with the former likely to slot right back into the starting line up.

Form

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

COM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIL

Last 3 matches

COM

3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

6

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
