AC Milan & Brazil star Lucas Paqueta responds to PSG links

The Selecao playmaker is reportedly a target for the Ligue 1 champions despite only moving to Serie A in January

and midfielder Lucas Paqueta insists he is focused on his future at San Siro despite transfer rumours linking him with a summer move to .

The 21-year-old only moved to last January after completing a big-money transfer from Flamengo, but his obvious talent has brought about speculation linking him with a move to Parc des Princes.

Paqueta won a Copa America winner's medal on Sunday after the Selecao completed a 3-1 victory over Peru to be crowned champions for the first time since 2007.

The playmaker only made one appearance in the competition, coming on as a late substitute in the quarter-final penalty shootout win over .

A move to PSG could see him link up with fellow Brazilian Neymar, who will join the Ligue 1 champions for their pre-season preparations on July 15, according to his father, after he did not appear for club duties on Monday.

But Paqueta is unphased by the rumours surrounding him, and told Goal: "It's [the links with PSG] only speculation. I'm happy at Milan, I've just arrived and I'm adapting. I want to have a good season so I can grow in my career."

Paqueta displayed his technical ability on a number of occasions for Milan towards the end of last season and became an instant hit with fans.

The Brazil international performed a rainbow flick on his audacious Serie A debut against , and went on to make a total of 13 league appearances.

And Selecao legend Zico thinks Paqueta has no shortage of potential.

"Paqueta is a small phenomenon," the former player told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "He managed not to be crushed by the comparison with Kaka, one of Milan's legends. He has everything to become a top player quickly.

"He is a number 8, he is not an attacking midfielder. He likes to start from behind and gain momentum in the opponent's penalty area. He can score lots of goals because he is also good with his head. Over time he can help Milan return to the fight for the Scudetto."

Paqueta could return to Milan for their pre-season fixtures against , and .