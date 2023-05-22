AC Milan make €30m USMNT star Folarin Balogun their top striker transfer target - but Rossoneri face competition from RB Leipzig for Arsenal man

Chris Burton
Folarin Balogun Reims 2022-23Getty Images
F. BalogunMilanTransfersArsenalRB LeipzigUnited StatesReimsSerie ALigue 1

AC Milan have reportedly made new United States men's national team recruit Folarin Balogun their top striker target for the summer transfer window.

  • Highly-rated forward starring in France
  • Under contract at Emirates Stadium
  • Linked with clubs across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old frontman, who recently turned his back on England and committed his international allegiance to the U.S., has been catching the eye this season while on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims – with the 20-goal mark reached across all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun is owned by Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, but is expected to push for a permanent move away from Emirates Stadium at the next opportunity. According to Calciomercato, Serie A giants Milan are ready to make a play for the highly-rated forward.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Rossoneri are eager to add another proven No.9 to their ranks as Zlatan Ibrahimovic prepares to depart the club and Olivier Giroud approaches his 37th birthday. Balogun fits the bill, with Milan also working on tying exciting Portugal international Rafael Leao to a new contract.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Folarin Balogun USMNT 2023Getty Images

Folarin Balogun ArsenalGetty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are open to offers for Balogun, but their €30 million (£26m/$32m) asking price may prove too much for Milan. Meanwhile, the New York native is also said to be attracting interest from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Who is Arsenal's most important player?

56518 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is Arsenal's most important player?

  • 37%Bukayo Saka
  • 32%Martin Odegaard
  • 8%William Saliba
  • 3%Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • 19%Thomas Partey
56518 Votes

Editors' Picks